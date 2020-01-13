DAWN.COM

MQM-P's Siddiqui downplays resignation announcement, says party will remain govt's ally

Imran AhadUpdated January 13, 2020

MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and PTI's Asad Umar address the media after a meeting in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
Federal Minister for Planning, Development &amp; Reforms Asad Umar meets with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on Monday that there was "nothing sensational" in his press conference where he announced his surprise resignation as federal minister for information technology.

He reiterated that his party would remain an ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government.

Both Umar and Siddiqui told reporters that the meeting was pre-planned, rubbishing rumours that the Centre was holding negotiations with the MQM-P.

Siddiqui was speaking to the press after meeting a delegation of the ruling party led by Planning Minister Asad Umar in Karachi.

The PTI delegation arrived at the party's temporary headquarters in Bahadurabad. Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman were also part of the government delegation.

MQM-P delegation included convener Siddiqui, Amir Khan, Kanwar Naveed Jamil, Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Aminul Haque.

The meeting was held a day after Siddiqui announced he was resigning from his post as minister for information technology because the ruling party "did not fulfil its promises". But Siddiqui insisted his party would continue to support the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government.

MQM-P also clarified that its senator, Farogh Nasim, who is the federal minister for law, will continue to be part of the cabinet. The party did, however, claim that the government had not consulted it before giving Nasim the portfolio of law. Siddiqui went on to say that his party was promised one more ministry but despite repeated assurances, the PTI-led government did not fulfil its promise.

After the general elections in August 2018, PTI and the MQM-P had signed a nine-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) following which the latter joined the PTI-led coalition government in Centre and was also assigned two federal ministries – those of information technology and law.

Senior MQM-P leader Faisal Subzwari had earlier told Dawn that after Siddiqui’s press conference, Prime Minister Imran Khan had personally contacted the MQM-P convener and assured him that he would look into his party’s legitimate concerns.

Siddiqui’s announcement came just weeks after PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s public offer that the PPP was ready to embrace the MQM-P as a coalition partner in Sindh provided it helped the opposition in bringing down the PTI-led federal government.

Siddiqui clarified that his decision to quit the federal cabinet had nothing to do with the "recent offer of ministries from a party".

He explained that MQM-P had supported the PTI government for strengthening the democratic system, but to date it had not seen any serious headway on even one of the many points of the MoU it had signed with PTI.

Additional reporting by Imtiaz Ali and Imtiaz Mughairi

