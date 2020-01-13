DAWN.COM

Iran doesn’t want to heighten tension: Rouhani

AgenciesUpdated January 13, 2020

IN this photo released by the website of the Iranian Presidency, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi meets President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran on Sunday.—AP
TEHRAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday met Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani and called for using diplomatic means to reduce the tension in the region and resolve issues amicably.

The foreign minister is on a two-nation visit to Iran and Saudi Arabia on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan following recent developments which seriously endangered peace and security in an already volatile region and underscored the need for immediate and collective efforts for a peaceful resolution.

Mr Rouhani lauded the peace-building efforts by Pakistan and clarified that Iran did not want to increase the tension.

During the meeting which encompassed the US-Iran tension, regional peace and the multifaceted Pak-Iran ties, the foreign minister said both the countries enjoyed deep historic, religious and cultural ties.

Qureshi urges immediate, collective efforts for peace

He thanked Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Rouhani on behalf of PM Khan for raising their voice against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and supporting Pakistan’s stand.

While presenting Pakistan’s perspective on the regional situation, he emphasised the resolution of the issues amicably by utilising diplomatic channels.

He also apprised the Iranian president about his recent conversation with the foreign ministers of different countries.

He said recent statements from the Iranian side were encouraging as Pakistan believes that the region could not afford any more tension or confrontation.

The foreign minister reiterated that Pakistan would not join any war in the region; rather it would continue playing a vibrant and positive role for peace.

Published in Dawn, January 13th, 2020

