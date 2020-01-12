3 PIA flights cancelled after Dubai downpour hampers operations

Three Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights were cancelled in the wake of unprecedented heavy rainfall in Dubai, according to a press release issued by the national carrier on Sunday.

On Saturday, flights were cancelled, diverted and delayed due to heavy rain and flooding in Dubai. Video footage and images posted on social media showed part of the Dubai airport’s runway area submerged under water.

According to PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez, PK 214 flying from Dubai to Karachi, PK 212 from Dubai to Islamabad and PK 204 from Dubai to Lahore have been cancelled after water accumulated outside of Terminal 1.

However, the flights will depart for Pakistan later in the day, the spokesperson added.

He maintained that some of the passengers that were stranded overnight at Dubai International Airport were accommodated in hotel rooms and airport lounges.

The PIA CEO had taken notice of the situation and directed officials to take care of the stranded passengers.

The official Dubai Airports Twitter handle stated on Saturday that flights are likely to be delayed throughout the day and some have been cancelled or diverted to nearby Al Maktoum airport.

They advised passengers to directly contact airlines for specific flight schedules.