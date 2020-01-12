DAWN.COM

January 12, 2020

MQM-P's Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announces resignation as Minister for Information Technology

January 12, 2020

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui addresses a press conference on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Sunday announced that he was resigning from his post as Minister for Information Technology but that his party was not abandoning the PTI government despite its reservations.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Siddiqui said that holding the post in the federal ministry was "raising a lot of questions".

"We had supported [PTI] in forming the government. We are not taking back our cooperation," he clarified.

At the outset of his address, the MQM-P leader said when his party became part of the government, it had promised to provide support in forming the government and had promised to support PTI in every difficult stage.

"We have fulfilled our promise and intend to fulfil our promise," he said.

Siddiqui lamented that after 16-17 months, not even one point regarding the conditions in Sindh had seen progress.

"At this point, it becomes difficult for me to remain in the government, that I [continue to] hold a minister's position, and people in Sindh continue to face the conditions they did before we joined the [federal] government."

According to the MQM-P leader if the party had seen "some seriousness" on these matters it may have waited a little longer.

"The lack of seriousness on these matters left us no choice," he said, adding that MQM-P's Rabita Committee (Coordination Committee) had held a detailed discussion on Friday after which it had concluded that it was useless for him to hold the minister's post.

He reiterated that the party was not ending its cooperation with the government.

In July 2019, the PTI-led government had decided to give MQM-P another ministry after which the party held two ministries — law and information technology.

Siddiqui also clarified that over the past few days there had been an offer of ministries from "somewhere else".

"Today's announcement has no connection to that," he said.

Siddiqui appeared to be referring to PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's recent offer to MQM-P of ministries in Sindh in exchange for the party breaking off its alliance in the Centre with the ruling PTI.

On December 30, 2019, Bilawal had said: "Topple it, topple it, topple Imran's government.

"We will give you equal number of ministries in Sindh. The only condition is that you send Imran home."

Following the PPP leader's offer, MQM-P had not outright rejected the offer but described it as a "non-serious attempt".

During today's press conference, responding to a question regarding whether he had submitted his resignation to the prime minister or federal cabinet, Siddiqui said: "We have told you first and through you (the media) we have taken the people of the country into confidence. We will then complete the rest of the steps."

Nasir
Jan 12, 2020 01:36pm
Farogh Naseem should also resign as it seems he likes to stick with the government. MQM should detach him from the party.
Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 12, 2020 01:42pm
In interest of country, which under current government, has turned for the better, the minister should have stayed on to help. Resigning for self interest is not in country's interest.
Recommend 0
AW
Jan 12, 2020 02:25pm
It is an honorable thing to resign if you feel that you are not adding value. The Prime Minister promised maximum 20 ministers during his election campaign but now he has over 50 ministers and advisers. What a lie!
Recommend 0
Imran
Jan 12, 2020 02:28pm
Black mailer
Recommend 0
Bilal Hameed
Jan 12, 2020 02:29pm
It's a good decision. Being a place of every president and Pakistan's economic hub, the situation of Karachi is getting worse day by day. No one hold itself responsible for these unprecedented issues.
Recommend 0

