Following escalating US-Iran tensions, FM Qureshi departs on visit to Iran and Saudi Arabia

Naveed Siddiqui | Dawn.comUpdated January 12, 2020

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi departs for his visit to Iran and Saudi Arabia on Sunday. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

Following the escalation of tensions between the United States and Iran, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday departed for a visit to Iran and Saudi Arabia, Radio Pakistan reported.

The foreign minister is accompanied by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and other senior officials of the foreign ministry.

Qureshi's trip comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday instructed him to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United States and meet with respective foreign ministers, and the US secretary of state in light of the situation in the region.

On Wednesday, the United States and Iran came to the brink of war after Iran launched missile attacks on US-led forces in Iraq, in retaliation for the US drone strike on Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani whose killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

The situation de-escalated after US President Donald Trump, while delivering a televised address, extended an olive branch to the "people and leaders" of Iran to work together for "shared priorities". In the same breath, he announced more "punishing" economic sanctions against Tehran.

According to a curtain raiser for the trip, issued by the Foreign Office, Qureshi will meet with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif in Tehran and exchange views on the "evolving situation in the Middle East/Gulf region".

Following his visit to Iran, Qureshi will travel to Riyadh on January 13 where he will meet with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and hold talks on "issues of regional peace and stability".

As per the FO, Qureshi will share "Pakistan's perspective on the current situation, stress the imperative of avoiding any conflict, underscore the importance of defusion of tensions, and stress the need for finding a diplomatic way forward".

"The foreign minister will convey Pakistan’s readiness to support all efforts that facilitate resolution of differences and disputes through political and diplomatic means," the statement added.

According to a diplomatic source, following his visit to Tehran and Riyadh, the foreign minister will travel to Washington on January 17.

Pakistan offers to mediate

Qureshi has made numerous phone calls with his counterparts over the situation. Most recently, he spoke to the Russian and Iraqi foreign ministers.

Pakistan and Russia agreed to launch joint efforts to restore peace in the region, Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

In a phone call between Qureshi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the two leaders discussed issues relating to the escalation of tensions in the Middle East as well as the overall situation in the region, the report added.

The same day, the foreign minister also discussed the US-Iran tensions in a phone call with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali al-Hakim.

Qureshi during the conversation said that the region could not afford a new war and reiterated the need for all parties to resolve issues through dialogue under UN Security Council resolutions and international laws.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered to mediate between US and Iran while emphasising that Pakistan will not become part to anyone else’s war but will try to resolve differences between warring states.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was asked by the premier to call upon all concerned parties in the dangerously escalating conflict between US and Iran to "avoid rhetoric in favour of diplomatic engagement".

On Wednesday, Gen Bajwa called upon all concerned parties in the dangerously escalating conflict between US and Iran to "avoid rhetoric in favour of diplomatic engagement".

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the army chief had received a phone call from US Secretary of Defence Mark T. Esper during which the ongoing tensions in the Middle East were discussed.

 

US Iran Rift

Comments (6)

Umair
Jan 12, 2020 11:36am
Focus on home, Sir.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 12, 2020 11:45am
Great move by the dynamic foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Khanm
Jan 12, 2020 11:46am
Following escalating US-Iran tensions, FM Qureshi departs on visit to Iran and Saudi Arabia...would it help...in order to have an influence u got the be the hand that is above the receiving hand ...the hand below don't have a say so ...good luck
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 12, 2020 11:51am
@Umair, Learn the meaning of Foreign Minister.
Recommend 0
Khurshid
Jan 12, 2020 11:54am
Shear waste of money.
Recommend 0
Prakash Jha
Jan 12, 2020 12:46pm
Trying to stay relevant.
Recommend 0

