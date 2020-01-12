DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 12, 2020

Young villager killed in Indian shelling from across LoC

Tariq NaqashUpdated January 12, 2020

Email

A man was killed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Saturday in unprovoked Indian shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC), marking the first casualty of 2020 in unrelenting ceasefire violations along the heavily militarised dividing line in the disputed Himalayan region, an official said. — Reuters/File
A man was killed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Saturday in unprovoked Indian shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC), marking the first casualty of 2020 in unrelenting ceasefire violations along the heavily militarised dividing line in the disputed Himalayan region, an official said. — Reuters/File

MUZAFFARABAD: A man was killed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Saturday in unprovoked Indian shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC), marking the first casualty of 2020 in unrelenting ceasefire violations along the heavily militarised dividing line in the disputed Himalayan region, an official said.

Chaudhry Ishtiaq, 24, son of Mohammad Mushtaq, lost his life at Nidhi Sohana village of Khuiratta subdivision in Kotli district where Indian shelling started after 4:45pm “without any provocation,” said Dr Umer Azam, deputy commissioner of Kotli.

“The shelling became intense after 5pm but now it is intermittent,” he told Dawn at 9:30pm.

The deputy commissioner regretted that many residents along the LoC did not properly shield themselves from the cross-LoC firing and instead took the exchange of fire lightly.

“Many casualties have occurred because of this tendency,” he said.

However, Shariq Talat, a disaster management officer in Kotli, told Dawn that Mr Ishtiaq fell victim to Indian shelling when he was behind closed doors.

“A shell landed in their courtyard and its splinters pierced through the wooden door of his room and hit him in the abdomen,” he said of Mr Ishtiaq, adding, he succumbed to wounds on way to District Headquarters Hospital Kotli.

The family of the deceased also lost two goats to Indian shelling, Mr Talat said.

According to AJK Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, there was no let up in ceasefire violations by the Indian army after the onset of 2020 but Mr Ishtiaq’s death was the first casualty of the year.

“Despite targeting unarmed civilian population, Indian army has failed to frighten or break the resolve of Kashmiris,” he said.

Published in Dawn, January 12th, 2020

LOC Attacks
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 12, 2020

Zainab Alert Bill

ON Friday, the National Assembly passed the Zainab Alert, Recovery and Response Bill. While recognising the...
Updated January 12, 2020

Quetta blast

With the state saying calm has been restored in the country, Balochistan cannot be allowed to slip back into chaos.
January 12, 2020

CII’s objections to NAB law

WHEN the government overhauled the NAB law last month through a presidential ordinance, it could have scarcely...
January 11, 2020

Acts of desperation

ON Wednesday, Mir Hasan set himself on fire inside his home in Karachi. A few days before, his son had asked him for...
January 11, 2020

Traders vs FBR

THE on-and-off talks between the traders and tax authorities have entered a crucial round, with the government ...
January 11, 2020

Time to declare a polio emergency

IN a mere matter of months, years’ worth of progress towards eradicating poliovirus in Pakistan has been reversed....