January 12, 2020

FIR of Quetta mosque bombing registered

Saleem Shahid January 12, 2020

The Counter Terrorism Department on Saturday registered a first information report (FIR) of the suicide bombing that killed 15 people and injured 19 others at a mosque here on Friday. — Photo provided by Ghalib Nihad/File
The Counter Terrorism Department on Saturday registered a first information report (FIR) of the suicide bombing that killed 15 people and injured 19 others at a mosque here on Friday. — Photo provided by Ghalib Nihad/File

QUETTA: The Counter Terrorism Department on Saturday registered a first information report (FIR) of the suicide bombing that killed 15 people and injured 19 others at a mosque here on Friday.

“The CTD registered an FIR against unknown terrorists on a report of the SHO of Satellite Town police station,” a senior police officer said, adding that investigation was under way into the Ghousabad mosque blast.

The evidence collected from the explosion site by the bomb disposal squad confirmed that the tragic incident was a suicide bombing.

“It was a suicide attack,” said Inspector General of Police Mohsin Hasan Butt.

The bomber had blown himself up during evening (Maghreb) prayers.

PM seeks immediate report on the attack

“The head and legs of the suicide bomber found in a very bad condition and other evidence confirmed that it was suicide bombing,” the police official said.

Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove also indicated after visiting the blast site that it seemed to be suicide bombing.

Meanwhile, DSP Amanullah and three brothers were buried in local graveyard.

Home Minister Zia Langove, IGP Mohsin Hasan Butt, senior officers of the Frontier Corps and other officials attended the funeral prayers of the DSP in the police line.

Sources said that prominent cleric Sheikh Hakimullah, who is the administrator of a religious seminary, was also injured in the blast. Earlier reports had suggested that he had died in the explosion. “Sheikh Hakimullah is alive and under treatment,” the sources said.

The sources said that the people with minor injuries were discharged from hospital on Saturday.

“The condition of six victims is still critical,” spokesman for civil hospital Dr Wasim Baig said.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani visited the trauma centre of the civil hospital and inquired after health of the injured.

He directed the hospital authorities to provide best treatment to the injured and said any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated. prayed for their early recovery.

Mr Alyani said the terrorists who targeted innocent worshipers would not be spared.

He assured that the seriously injured patients would be shifted to Karachi for treatment.

After receiving complaints from under treatment patients and their attendants, the chief minister asked the officials to make some changes inside the trauma centre.

Agencies add: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said he had called for an immediate report of the cowardly terrorist attack.

On his Twitter account, he posted that he had also directed the Balochistan government to ensure that all the medical facilities were provided to the injured.

The prime minister lauded the bravery of martyred DSP Amanullah, saying he was a brave and exemplary officer.

Published in Dawn, January 12th, 2020

