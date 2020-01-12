DAWN.COM

January 12, 2020

CJP promises justice in triple murder case

Mohammad Hussain KhanUpdated January 12, 2020

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has assured the bereaved family of justice in a triple murder case. — Photo courtesy PID/File
HYDERABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has assured the bereaved family of justice in a triple murder case.

During the annual dinner of the Hyderabad District Bar Association here on Saturday, Umme Rubab handed over the file of the murder case to the CJP.

Initially, Ms Rubab was prevented by police from approaching the CJP, but eventually she was allowed to meet him. “The CJP assured me of justice and told me to meet him also about her case,” she told Dawn.

Umme Rubab’s father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Kabil Chandio were gunned down on Jan 17, 2018 within the remit of Faridabad police station, Mehar taluka of Dadu district.

According to her, charges in the case had not yet been framed against the accused.

She said that accused Ali Gohar Chandio and Sikandar Chandio were in jail, while Murtaza Chandio and Zulfiqar were absconding.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s members of the Sindh Assembly Sardar Chandio and Burhan Chandio were on pre-arrest bail, Ms Rubab added.

She said the case was pending in the antiterrorism court (ATC) of Sukkur, but it had now been shifted to the ATC of Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki.

Ms Rubab said she had sought transfer of the case to Karachi, but the Sindh High Court transferred it to Ghotki.

Published in Dawn, January 12th, 2020

