Karzai calls on Nawaz in London, says 'happy to see him in good health'

Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai on Saturday visited former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at his London residence to inquire after the latter's health.

Karzai was received by Nawaz's sons, Hussain and Hassan Nawaz, upon his arrival at Avenfield House. The former premier's brother, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, and his sons were present during the meeting with the former Afghan president.

Speaking to reporters outside the residence, Karzai said he was delighted to visit "my brothers his excellency Mian sahib and Shehbaz Sharif sahib. He added that he had visited to inquire about Nawaz's health.

"On my visits to Pakistan and on his visits to Afghanistan, he's been extremely kind. I was happy to see him in good health," the former Afghan president said.

Nawaz thanked Karzai for visiting him to inquire about his health, party sources said.

The former prime minister had arrived in London on November 19 along with his brother Shehbaz after the government and courts granted him permission to travel abroad on medical grounds. Nawaz and members of his family have consulted with several doctors, including those who specialise in cardiac issues and immune disorders. He had arrived in London three weeks after he was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in the Al Azizia case on medical grounds.