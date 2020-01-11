DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 11, 2020

Iran military admits to 'unintentionally' downing Ukrainian plane

Reuters | Dawn.comUpdated January 11, 2020

Security officers and Red Crescent workers are seen at the site where the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport.— Reuters/File
Security officers and Red Crescent workers are seen at the site where the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport.— Reuters/File

A Ukrainian aircraft which crashed earlier this week in Iran had flown close to a sensitive military site belonging to the elite Revolutionary Guards and was shot down unintentionally due to human error, the Iranian military said in a statement read on state TV on Saturday.

The responsible parties would be referred to a judicial department within the military and held accountable, the statement said.

President Hassan Rouhani also confirmed the development and said that Iran "deeply regrets the disastrous mistake".

In a series of tweets posted on Saturday, Rouhani promised that investigation would continue to "identify and prosecute this great tragedy and unforgivable mistake".

"The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake," he wrote on Twitter. "My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences."

All 176 people on board were killed in the crash. The Iranian military statement expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

The United States and Canada had said that the plane was shot down, a claim Iran had initially denied.

Meanwhile, Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in a tweet confirmed the finding and expressed his sorrow over the loss of lives. "A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces: Human error at time of crisis caused by the United States adventurism led to disaster."

"Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations," he added.

Hafeez
Jan 11, 2020 09:21am
Shameful act. Why airspace not closed before missile launch. This show how poorly trained are Iranian army.
Recommend 0
Anand
Jan 11, 2020 09:21am
All human conflicts are terrible.......and terrible things can happen during conflict. Poor souls....and how painful for the families of these souls.
Recommend 0
real-zak
Jan 11, 2020 09:21am
its pretty sad... thats what happens when buffoons end up buying technology they dont understand..
Recommend 0
sks
Jan 11, 2020 09:24am
murderers
Recommend 0
Roopesh Raghavan
Jan 11, 2020 09:26am
that cat is out...
Recommend 0
Zaheer
Jan 11, 2020 09:30am
If you cannot war then do not make huge statements...... you killed your own people and did nothing to Americans. What an embarresment for Iranian.
Recommend 0
Fahad
Jan 11, 2020 09:30am
They should have admitted this on day it happened rather than lying till now.
Recommend 0
Creed
Jan 11, 2020 09:37am
Apparently that slap missed the intended face landed on their own. What was the need for a show of force that amounted to nothing and destroyed 176 families in the process .
Recommend 0
Naxalite
Jan 11, 2020 09:39am
Mistake was made and everybody knew except for a few fanatic blind . By admittig to the mistake, Iran has actually come out of the incident saving face and earning respect of many across the world.
Recommend 0
fairplay
Jan 11, 2020 09:39am
the fog of a warlike environment.
Recommend 0
Cyco
Jan 11, 2020 09:40am
@Hafeez , atleast they have audacity accept mistake.
Recommend 0
Pulakeshi
Jan 11, 2020 09:41am
Can understand Iran’s consternation....
Recommend 0
Hamad Zaheer
Jan 11, 2020 09:41am
A criminal act to be least. There should be repercussions for all the responsible but whom I fooling
Recommend 0
Clifton
Jan 11, 2020 09:41am
Shameful
Recommend 0
AKL
Jan 11, 2020 09:42am
Glad Iran doesn't have nuked
Recommend 0
Zaki Hasan
Jan 11, 2020 09:43am
How can anyone trust them with nuclear weapns?
Recommend 0
Gulfaam indian
Jan 11, 2020 09:45am
What will happen now to Muslim umaah, if middle east nations are so weak.
Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Jan 11, 2020 09:46am
This is pure murder of innocent civilians and Iran is fully responsible for this tragic pain inflicted on many families.
Recommend 0
Kate Angel Dinara
Jan 11, 2020 09:49am
Very sad & unfortunate... Innocent lost their lives...
Recommend 0
Sohail
Jan 11, 2020 09:54am
Shame on Americans for starting this whole kiosk, I wouldn't rule out Americans causing the confusion leading to this disaster to make Iran look bad.
Recommend 0
Ts
Jan 11, 2020 09:55am
Missile hit the plane
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Jan 11, 2020 09:55am
Unintentionally?? Who will give the priceless lives back?? Irresponsible
Recommend 0
Good to Admit
Jan 11, 2020 09:58am
Human Mistakes happen. Atleast Iran admitted to its mistake at its first.
Recommend 0
Naxalite
Jan 11, 2020 10:12am
Trump is to be blamed
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Jan 11, 2020 10:12am
Haste makes waste. Consequences of political rhetoric.
Recommend 0
Sunwari
Jan 11, 2020 10:13am
This is what happens when missiles are put i the hands of unstable regimes.
Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 11, 2020 10:13am
Iran caused more harm to itself than the enemy could have imagined.
Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 11, 2020 10:15am
I am amazed how they could have announced engine failure as soon as the plane crashed.
Recommend 0
ZZQ
Jan 11, 2020 10:15am
Iran had to admit it... it was too much of a coincidence. Must compensate the bereaved families
Recommend 0
raj kumar
Jan 11, 2020 10:16am
Extremely sad day for the families.
Recommend 0
Right
Jan 11, 2020 10:19am
So for past three days Iranians were openly lying and finally after the release of video they accepted that Iran army is responsible. This shows how poor trained is Irani army really. They seemed to be good only in propaganda campaigns and malasia activities. Iran government should compensate all the people killed in this tragedy.
Recommend 0
Waheed Rehman
Jan 11, 2020 10:20am
Remember how when Pakistan-India hostilities begin, the first thing to happen is for the borders and airspace to close. All civilian aircraft are grounded until hostilities end or there is an agreement to evacuate foreigners in broad daylight at a fixed time interval. Why didn't Iran follow those internationally accepted rules. Why was the Ukrainian aircraft allowed to take off at night if at all? This shows how dysfunctional Iran is.
Recommend 0
Shahid
Jan 11, 2020 10:21am
Completely inept. Shooting down a civilian aircraft with innocents! Only reason Iran has owned up is because it was a Ukrainian plane!
Recommend 0
Zain Ansari
Jan 11, 2020 10:21am
Very similar to how India shot their own chopper
Recommend 0
Silent Reader
Jan 11, 2020 10:26am
Shame on Iran. This shows the level of professionalism of Iran.
Recommend 0
Yasir Mehmood
Jan 11, 2020 10:28am
First their missiles hit nothing and then their own missiles stuck a plane accidentally. Looks like they are repeating what India did at balakot. It is always prudent to not make a noise of war when you are incapable.
Recommend 0
Banti Raja Bundela
Jan 11, 2020 10:29am
You said, your mistake Just think about the families of victims , the innocent people... Think about their pain One of the Worst incident of the new decade
Recommend 0
ParNaam
Jan 11, 2020 10:34am
Shame' on Iran for killing 173 innocents.
Recommend 0
Amin Arab
Jan 11, 2020 10:36am
@Vivek Lahore, would you say the same about Indian army hitting your own helicopter
Recommend 0
Malik
Jan 11, 2020 10:37am
Now I know why pakistan closed its airspace and suspended all international and domestic flights while tensions was with India.
Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Jan 11, 2020 10:45am
Not a mistake . It demonstrates that Iran went on aggressive mode without proper coordination.
Recommend 0

