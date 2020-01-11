DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 11, 2020

Dhoni may quit ODIs but likely to feature in T20 World Cup, says Shastri

ReutersUpdated January 11, 2020

Email

India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England on June 30, 2019. — AFP/File
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England on June 30, 2019. — AFP/File

NEW DELHI: Long-serving Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni may quit One-day Internationals soon but could still be in contention for a place in the country’s squad for the Twenty20 World Cup, coach Ravi Shastri said.

Dhoni, who will turn 39 in July, quit Test cricket in 2014 and has not played for India since taking a break after the team’s semi-finals exit at the 50-overs World Cup in July last year.

The phlegmatic former India captain has steadfastly refused to elaborate on his future and is set to return to action at the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is likely to begin in March. A good outing in the franchise-based Twenty20 league could see him join Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson in a three-way race for the stumper’s role in the World Cup in Australia.

“He has finished (playing) Test match cricket. In all probability, he will finish one-day cricket. At his age I think, the only format he will want to play is T20,” Shastri told CNN-News18 channel.

“If he feels, when he comes back, that something is not right, he will quit...But if he has a cracking IPL season then, you know...” “Then it’s the selectors’ job to see what they want to do. But if he does a great job, I’m sure he puts himself into contention.” Asked what if all three stumpers impress in the IPL, Shastri hinted Dhoni’s experience might clinch it for him even though Pant might still play purely as a batsman.

“You have to see, who will do the job at what number at what role,” Shastri said. “Whose experience will you take into account? Will you take youth or flamboyance into account? Who fits in to that number the best? If we are playing in Australia, who will adapt to that condition the best?”

Published in Dawn, January 11th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Today, I am proudly Iranian

Today, I am proudly Iranian

Outrage at America’s overseas rampages is joining together peoples with hugely different thoughts and beliefs.

Opinion

‘Bonded labour’

‘Bonded labour’

The policy to crush Kashmiri dissent will fall on the faces of its cynical architects.

Editorial

January 11, 2020

Acts of desperation

ON Wednesday, Mir Hasan set himself on fire inside his home in Karachi. A few days before, his son had asked him for...
January 11, 2020

Traders vs FBR

THE on-and-off talks between the traders and tax authorities have entered a crucial round, with the government ...
January 11, 2020

Time to declare a polio emergency

IN a mere matter of months, years’ worth of progress towards eradicating poliovirus in Pakistan has been reversed....
Updated January 10, 2020

Iran-US climbdown

The international community will need to play a greater role to de-escalate the situation between US and Iran.
January 10, 2020

Piped gas

IT is perhaps one of this country’s most cherished dreams, to pipe gas from its west where it is available in...
January 10, 2020

Turtle trafficking

ON Wednesday, the Sindh Wildlife Department rescued 54 Indian soft-shelled turtles from poachers in Larkana after a...