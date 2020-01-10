DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 11, 2020

US announces new sanctions against top Iran officials, metals industry

AFPJanuary 10, 2020

Email

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin brief reporters about additional sanctions placed on Iran, at the White House, Friday, Jan 10. — AP
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin brief reporters about additional sanctions placed on Iran, at the White House, Friday, Jan 10. — AP
This combination of file pictures shows Ali Shamkhani (L), secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran; and Gholamreza Soleimani, a senior officer in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who commands Basij forces. — AFP
This combination of file pictures shows Ali Shamkhani (L), secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran; and Gholamreza Soleimani, a senior officer in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who commands Basij forces. — AFP

The United States on Friday announced fresh sanctions against eight top Iranian officials it accused of working to destabilise the region, as well as against more than a dozen leading producers of metals in the Islamic republic.

“As a result of these actions, we will cut off billions of dollars of support to the Iranian regime,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters at a White House briefing.

Among the senior Iranian officials targeted in the new measures were Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, the Iranian armed forces deputy chief of staff and Gholamreza Soleimani, the head of the Basij militia, a volunteer force loyal to the regime.

The US Treasury also slapped sanctions on 17 Iranian metals producers and mining companies which it said generated billions of dollars in revenue.

The sanctions also included a network of three entities that are based in China and the Seychelles as well as a vessel “involved in the purchase, sale, and transfer of Iranian metals products”, the Treasury said in a statement.

Mnuchin said the officials and companies were being targeted in response to Iranian ballistic strikes targeting Iraqi military bases where US forces are stationed. That attack was launched after a US drone strike in Baghdad killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Mnuchin said that the measures hitting Iran's economy “will continue until the regime stops the funding of global terrorism and commits to never having nuclear weapons”.

US Iran Rift
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
WasiTunio
Jan 10, 2020 11:01pm
Very Bad news for Iran!!
Recommend 0
Opinion
Jan 10, 2020 11:28pm
Fresh sanctions on Iran will make the region more tense than ever. The US needs to reconsider its policies towards Iran and the Middle East.
Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jan 10, 2020 11:30pm
The Americans are totally out of control... Gordon D. Walker Canada
Recommend 0
Joe
Jan 10, 2020 11:54pm
Iran having nuke will trigger a panic race among middle-east (Including Saudi's) for nukes
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Taxes and then some

Taxes and then some

The FBR tax shortfall is not good news; it means that further adjustments might be made.

Editorial

Updated January 10, 2020

Iran-US climbdown

The international community will need to play a greater role to de-escalate the situation between US and Iran.
January 10, 2020

Piped gas

IT is perhaps one of this country’s most cherished dreams, to pipe gas from its west where it is available in...
January 10, 2020

Turtle trafficking

ON Wednesday, the Sindh Wildlife Department rescued 54 Indian soft-shelled turtles from poachers in Larkana after a...
Updated January 09, 2020

Iranian FM’s visa issue

If America’s adversaries are not allowed to attend UN sessions, then the democratic spirit of the body is violated.
January 09, 2020

SDG challenge

PAKISTAN’S downward trajectory where a number of development indicators, especially those related to food ...
January 09, 2020

FATF requirements

THE Financial Action Task Force will decide next month if Pakistan has done enough to be removed from the grey list....