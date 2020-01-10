DAWN.COM

January 10, 2020

6 including senior cop dead in blast inside Quetta seminary

Dawn.comUpdated January 10, 2020

At least six persons, including a senior police official, have been killed in an explosion in Quetta's Satellite Town area, police said.

Initial reports suggest several people have also been injured in the blast, which took place inside a seminary in Ghousabad neighbourhood. The nature of the explosion is yet to be determined.

Among those killed was DSP Amanullah, confirmed DIG Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema.

Rescue services are at the scene to attend to the injured.

The incident comes three days after a motorcycle parked close to a Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle blew up in Quetta, leaving two people dead and another 14 injured. That blast had come after a respite of some weeks in what has traditionally been a violence-prone area.

In November, at least two FC personnel were martyred and five others injured in an explosion in Quetta’s Kuchlak area. The security personnel were on routine patrol in the area when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

