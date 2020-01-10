DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 10, 2020

Blast inside Quetta mosque claims 15 lives, injures 19

Syed Ali Shah | Ghalib NihadUpdated January 10, 2020

Men mourn the death of a relative who was killed in a bomb blast in a mosque, at a hospital morgue in Quetta. — Reuters
A view of the aftermath of the explosion in Quetta. — Photo provided by Ghalib Nihad
Men comfort each other as they mourn the death of a relative who was killed in a bomb blast in a mosque, at a hospital morgue in Quetta. — Reuters
A blast inside a mosque in Quetta's Satellite Town area during Friday evening prayers claimed 15 lives and left 19 people injured, Balochistan Home Minister Zia Langove confirmed.

According to Quetta Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdul Razzaq Cheema and hospital sources, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amanullah and the mosque's imam were among the deceased.

What we know so far:

  • Explosion took place during Maghrib prayers
  • DSP, imam among the deceased
  • Nature of the blast yet to be determined

Reuters quoted police officials as saying that an improvised explosive device had been planted at the mosque located in Ghousabad neighbourhood. The device exploded during Maghrib prayers, DIG Cheema said.

The injured and the deceased were shifted to Quetta's Civil Hospital while an emergency was imposed in all hospitals of the city. AFP quoted Balochistan police chief Mohsin Hassan Butt as saying that the death toll may rise as some of the wounded are in critical condition.

A photo of deceased DSP Amanullah. — Photo provided by Ghalib Nihad
Bomb disposal squad (BDS) and security personnel are searching the mosque premises for evidence and the area has been cordoned off. The mosque is located in a densely populated Pashtun-majority neighbourhood.

TV footage of the explosion's aftermath showed debris and shattered glass strewn on the floor at the scene.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.

The incident comes nearly a month after the son of DSP Amanullah, who was martyred in today's explosion, was shot dead.

DIG Cheema, while speaking to media, said that police had almost completed the investigation into Najeebullah's killing. He added that they will now ascertain whether the same group was behind both the attacks.

Meanwhile, the director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, tweeted that Frontier Corps personnel had reached the blast site and were carrying out a search operation along with police. “Every possible assistance be given to police and civil administration,” the tweet quoted Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa as saying, adding that “those who targeted innocents in a mosque can never be true Muslim.”

Security officials examine the site after a bomb blast in a mosque in Quetta on January 10. — AFP
'Terrorists will never be allowed to succeed'

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the attack and regretted the loss of lives, while directing for the best possible treatment to be given to the injured. The premier also sought a report of the incident.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, while condemning the incident, said that those who targeted worshippers have no religion or tribal affiliation. “They are only terrorists and deserve the harshest punishment,” he said, adding that state enemies are once again trying to create a law and order situation in Balochistan.

The chief minister said, however, that they will not let anyone destroy the hard-earned peace that had been achieved through the sacrifices of the armed forces and citizens.

Balochistan Home Minister Langove also condemned the blast, saying that "terrorists were scared of Pakistan's development".

"Internal and external enemies are making failed efforts to create panic and unrest in the country," he said in a statement.

Langove vowed that "defeated terrorists will never be allowed to succeed". He expressed solidarity with the victims and said that no negligence will be tolerated in the medical treatment of the injured.

Soldiers stand guard at the premises of a mosque after a bomb blast in Quetta. — AFP
While talking to media, the provincial home minister said terrorists had considered the mosque to be an "easy target". He added that the government is taking stock of the security arrangements after the bombing.

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also condemned the blast. He expressed condolences at the loss of lives and demanded that the "planners of terrorism" in the province be brought to justice.

JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman while deploring the incident called on the Balochistan government to bring its perpetrators to book after investigating the blast. His party's secretary general Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, meanwhile, said the incident showed that the provincial government had "completely failed" and demanded the Balochistan chief minister to resign.

The incident comes three days after a motorcycle parked close to a Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle blew up in Quetta, leaving two people dead and another 14 injured. That blast, claimed by Hizbul Ahrar — an offshoot of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), had come after a respite of some weeks in what has traditionally been a violence-prone area.

In November, at least two FC personnel were martyred and five others injured in an explosion in Quetta’s Kuchlak area. The security personnel were on routine patrol in the area when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated.

With additional reporting by Nadir Guramani, Javed Hussain and Sanaullah Khan in Islamabad.

Danish
Jan 10, 2020 07:06pm
Army immediately take control of satellite town Quetta and arrange relief efforts and arrange mediical treatment in CMH Quetta . Also CM Balochistan immediately visit the trouble site and supervise the situation.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 10, 2020 07:35pm
A DIG of Police has been killed in an IED explosion ---- very serious situation in Quetta, Balochistan.
Recommend 0
Pak_uk
Jan 10, 2020 07:39pm
What’s going on here. Security agencies and Balochistan govt should be questioned.
Recommend 0
Hafeez
Jan 10, 2020 07:41pm
RIP. Anti state elements from outside and inside again active. These should be dealt with iron hand.
Recommend 0
tarik
Jan 10, 2020 07:45pm
What was DIG doing there. Can someone investigate if so called seminary was assembling an explosive device or they have something to do with previous explosion.
Recommend 0
Orakzai
Jan 10, 2020 07:48pm
Seems terrorism has not been eliminated yet
Recommend 0
Owais Mangal
Jan 10, 2020 08:10pm
Need for a cleanup in Baluchistan, specifically externally funded internal traitors.
Recommend 0
Kaju
Jan 10, 2020 08:11pm
@Hafeez , don't you guys feel shamed by dragging others in everything. Few days back a guy attacked in London and yet you now others.
Recommend 0
shahid
Jan 10, 2020 08:15pm
Evil is rising again. Immediate need to find internal or external elements.
Recommend 0
SMD
Jan 10, 2020 08:16pm
Dear Pakistani citizens it's horrific tragedy, please support in saving the human race.
Recommend 0
Shahid Mahmood
Jan 10, 2020 08:21pm
Isn't it a failure of our security agencies that they have miserably failed to secure a medium level city Quetta?
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Jan 10, 2020 08:21pm
Bad. Back to square one.
Recommend 0
Waseem Malik
Jan 10, 2020 08:24pm
Control, please.
Recommend 0
anil sahu
Jan 10, 2020 08:29pm
@Hafeez , its not outside, inside only
Recommend 0
Eke
Jan 10, 2020 08:35pm
When they bomb a mosque they may be out to kill only one man.
Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Jan 10, 2020 08:40pm
In most countries the Minister responsible (if there is such a beast in Pakistan) would submit his resignation. But in Pakistan they issue some mindless and clueless statements like "terrorists were scared of Pakistan's development" - Inflation at 15%, tomatos and onions at Rs400, IMF bailouts are great developments we can live without. Blame external hands always for our incompetency. We never take responsibility.
Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Jan 10, 2020 08:44pm
We all know who does not want peace in Pakistan. Our army and security agencies are going to take care this attempt to resurrect terrorist activities on their soil.
Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jan 10, 2020 08:46pm
Now even mosques are not spared...sad...
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Jan 10, 2020 08:48pm
Please beef up security around all Mosques in major countries. Enemies with in and outside are finding opportunity to destabilize and create chaos again in Pakistan. All request all citizens to be vigilant as well.
Recommend 0
Nation
Jan 10, 2020 08:51pm
And khan is spreading peace for US and Iran .. save your region first..
Recommend 0
Vasu
Jan 10, 2020 08:57pm
No value for life
Recommend 0
A Friend
Jan 10, 2020 08:59pm
RIP...
Recommend 0
Khurram
Jan 10, 2020 09:08pm
Why no security at mosque even when a dsp is present? Very bad security situation.
Recommend 0
zain
Jan 10, 2020 09:13pm
pains my heart condolence to families of killed love from an indian to all demand strict action against preparators of this attack love to all peace loving Pakistanis
Recommend 0
Xyz
Jan 10, 2020 09:26pm
Muslims killing Muslims In a sacred place on Friday is a very grave situation
Recommend 0
Compulsive
Jan 10, 2020 09:32pm
What they want
Recommend 0
CrisDan
Jan 10, 2020 09:33pm
RIP victims. My heart bleeds for families.
Recommend 0
FactChecker
Jan 10, 2020 09:34pm
@M. Emad, Correction: A "DSP" has been martyred in a horrific terrorist incident.
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jan 10, 2020 09:35pm
This is sinful to kill people in prayer
Recommend 0
Bilal
Jan 10, 2020 09:44pm
Inflation 16%, foreign reserve almost dry, basic things like tomatoes and onions 400 rs kg, back to back loans, worst healthcare, growth rate 2.8% And our minister says that enemies scared of pakistan development...please educate in which area you see developing
Recommend 0
Abraham Haque
Jan 10, 2020 09:49pm
Now how does he define success???????
Recommend 0
Rahul
Jan 10, 2020 09:52pm
Absolutely a dastardly act. The perpetrators cannot call themselves true Muslims. My the victims RIP and my my deepest sympathies for families.
Recommend 0
Jawwad
Jan 10, 2020 09:52pm
Basically game is on to have Bangladesh cancel their Pakistan tour.
Recommend 0
Vikas
Jan 10, 2020 09:56pm
@Kaju, This is the way Pakistanis are taught to think. Everything has to be blamed on others and conspiracy against the country. No Pakistani can ever do wrong.
Recommend 0

