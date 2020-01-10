DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 10, 2020

Pakistan to witness first lunar eclipse of 2020 tonight

APP | Dawn.comJanuary 10, 2020

Email

The eclipse will start at 10:07pm, take full form at 12:07am and end at 2.12am. — Reuters/File
The eclipse will start at 10:07pm, take full form at 12:07am and end at 2.12am. — Reuters/File

The first lunar eclipse of the year 2020 will be witnessed in Pakistan on Friday night and end in the early hours of Saturday.

According to a private news channel, it will be penumbra lunar eclipse which will be visible in Pakistan as well as in different cities of Asia, Europe, Australia and Africa. It will not be visible in the United States, central Canada and a majority of South America.

According to APP, the eclipse will start at 10:07pm and will become a full eclipse at 12:07am. The eclipse will come to an end at 2:12am and the moon will emerge from the shadow of the earth.

During a lunar eclipse, the moon appears red because the light of the sun no longer directly illuminates it, since Earth is passing in between the moon and sun.

“The colour is due to Rayleigh scattering — where the sun’s blue light is scattered off molecules in Earth’s atmosphere — which also happens at sunsets,” explained the Royal Astronomical Society of Britain in a 2019 AFP article.

“The sun’s red light is scattered much less by air, and is bent by Earth’s atmosphere in a process called refraction, travelling all the way through it to light up the moon’s surface.”

Total or partial lunar eclipses happen at least twice a year on average

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Taxes and then some

Taxes and then some

The FBR tax shortfall is not good news; it means that further adjustments might be made.

Editorial

Updated January 10, 2020

Iran-US climbdown

The international community will need to play a greater role to de-escalate the situation between US and Iran.
January 10, 2020

Piped gas

IT is perhaps one of this country’s most cherished dreams, to pipe gas from its west where it is available in...
January 10, 2020

Turtle trafficking

ON Wednesday, the Sindh Wildlife Department rescued 54 Indian soft-shelled turtles from poachers in Larkana after a...
Updated January 09, 2020

Iranian FM’s visa issue

If America’s adversaries are not allowed to attend UN sessions, then the democratic spirit of the body is violated.
January 09, 2020

SDG challenge

PAKISTAN’S downward trajectory where a number of development indicators, especially those related to food ...
January 09, 2020

FATF requirements

THE Financial Action Task Force will decide next month if Pakistan has done enough to be removed from the grey list....