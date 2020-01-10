DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 10, 2020

Unidentified planes target Iran-backed Iraqi militiamen in Syria, killing 8

APUpdated January 10, 2020

Email

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the planes targeted positions belonging to pro-Iran militias. — AP/File
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the planes targeted positions belonging to pro-Iran militias. — AP/File

Unidentified planes struck targets in Syria near the border with Iraq on Friday, killing eight Iran-backed Iraqi militiamen, Syrian activists and two Iraqi officials said, an attack that comes amid soaring tensions between the US and Iran.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the planes targeted positions belonging to pro-Iran militias in the Boukamal area, near the border with Iraq.

The Britain-based organisation, which documents the war in Syria through a network of activists on the ground, said the planes struck, among other targets, weapons depots and vehicles belonging to the militias.

Also read: Iran says reports it shot down Ukraine airliner ‘lies’ part of US ‘psychological’ warfare

An Iraqi security official and another official, from the Iran-backed Iraqi militias known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces, said warplanes targeted two vehicles carrying missiles on the Syrian side of the border.

The strike was most likely carried out by Israeli warplanes, they said but offered no evidence.

The Iraqi officials identified the eight casualties as Iraqi militia fighters while the Observatory only said the eight were not Syrians, without giving their nationality.

The death toll could rise further, officials said, as there were also wounded militiamen, some reportedly in serious conditions.

Another Iraqi official said those targeted belong to the Imam Ali Brigades, an Iran-backed faction within the PMF.

The three Iraqi officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to make statements to the media.

Israel has repeatedly struck Iran-linked targets in Syria in recent years and has warned against any permanent Iranian presence on the frontier.

Deir Ezzor 24, an activist collective that reports on news in the border area, said that the planes strikes trucks carrying weapons and depots for ballistic missiles in the area.

Omar Abu Laila, a Europe-based activist from Deir el-Zour who runs the group, said the attack triggered a huge explosion heard in the Syrian-Iraqi border.

The sound and picture, another activist collective in Syria's eastern Deir el-Zour area, said "unidentified planes" struck militia targets in Boukamal. There was no immediate comment from Syria authorities.

The US carried out military strikes in the area on December 29, killing 25 members of an Iran-backed Iraqi militia in retaliation to a rocket attack on a military base in Iraq that killed a US contractor. The US blamed that attack on a Iranian-backed Iraqi militia.

The reported airstrikes came days after a US drone strike killed Iran's most powerful general after he landed at Baghdad airport, drawing angry calls for revenge and escalating tensions to the brink of an all-out war between the two sides.

Iran responded by firing a barrage of missiles at military bases in Iraq that host US troops.

Since then, both sides have signalled they were stepping back from further escalation but tensions remain high and the region on edge.

Amid the soaring tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare visit to Syria this week for talks with President Bashar Assad in Damascus.

Russia has been a key ally for Assad, offering crucial military and political backing throughout the country's civil war.

The area struck on Friday is key to a land corridor for Tehran that links Iran across Iraq and Syria through Lebanon.

The Observatory report on Friday claimed that Putin had informed Assad during the visit of a US intention to close the land corridor for good.

US Iran Rift
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Tahir Raouf
Jan 10, 2020 02:51pm
Israel
Recommend 0
MSA
Jan 10, 2020 02:56pm
Trouble is increasing in ME
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Jan 10, 2020 03:28pm
@Tahir Raouf, ......says the expert!
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Taxes and then some

Taxes and then some

The FBR tax shortfall is not good news; it means that further adjustments might be made.

Editorial

Updated January 10, 2020

Iran-US climbdown

The international community will need to play a greater role to de-escalate the situation between US and Iran.
January 10, 2020

Piped gas

IT is perhaps one of this country’s most cherished dreams, to pipe gas from its west where it is available in...
January 10, 2020

Turtle trafficking

ON Wednesday, the Sindh Wildlife Department rescued 54 Indian soft-shelled turtles from poachers in Larkana after a...
Updated January 09, 2020

Iranian FM’s visa issue

If America’s adversaries are not allowed to attend UN sessions, then the democratic spirit of the body is violated.
January 09, 2020

SDG challenge

PAKISTAN’S downward trajectory where a number of development indicators, especially those related to food ...
January 09, 2020

FATF requirements

THE Financial Action Task Force will decide next month if Pakistan has done enough to be removed from the grey list....