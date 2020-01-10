DAWN.COM

Pakistan asks UN to 'act decisively' to prevent a 'disastrous war' with India

Dawn.com | APPJanuary 10, 2020

Pakistan's ambassador to the United Nations addresses the UNSC. — APP
Pakistan has asked the United Nations Security Council and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to "act decisively" to prevent a "disastrous war" between Pakistan and India.

In a video shared by APP on Friday, Pakistan's ambassador the UN while addressing the UNSC said: "Pakistan requests the Security Council and [...] the secretary general to act decisively to prevent a disastrous war between Pakistan and India, to call for an end to the grave human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and to enable the Kashmiri people to exercise their right of self-determination."

As the UNSC held a debate on Thursday on upholding the UN Charter, Akram informed the security council of the situation in occupied Kashmir.

"It is now over 150 days that 8 million in the Kashmir Valley have been kept under a cruel curfew and a communications blackout by an Indian occupation force of 900,000 troops.

"All Kashmiri leaders remain in jails across India. Thousands of young boys have been abducted, arbitrarily detained, tortured and maimed.

"Women subjected to sexual harassment, humiliation and intimidation, and all protest violently suppressed," he said, adding that the Pakistani delegation had shared a dossier of reports by journalists and observers which "vividly illustrate the climate of fear and the reign of terror" imposed by India on Kashmiris.

The lockdown in the occupied region has crossed 150 days with the security and communication clampdown now in its fifth month.

With international pressure mounting to restore freedoms, Indian authorities claim they have 'eased' some restrictions, such as lifting roadblocks and restoring landlines and some mobile phone services. The scenario for 12.5 million Kashmiris, however, is far from normal.

Pakistan's representative to the UN said that signals from India of "aggressive intent" towards the country are also "unmistakable".

He cited examples of such instances, including the issuance of new political maps by India which lay claim to occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan.

Read: Pakistan rejects 'incorrect, legally untenable' political maps issued by India

Additionally, Akram said India's foreign minister had "boasted" that they would one day take physical control of the territory.

He noted India's ceasefire violations along the Line of Control as well as the new Indian army chief's claims regarding a right to a preemptive attack against Pakistan.

"Pakistan does not want war with India but as we demonstrated last February, if attacked Pakistan will respond resolutely and effectively," he said.

In reply, India's ambassador to the UN Syed Akbaruddin lashed out at Pakistan and criticised the UN body, NDTV reported.

"My simple response to Pakistan is even though it is late, neighbour, heal thyself of your malaise," he was quoted as saying.

"It is increasingly acknowledged that the Council faces crises of identity and legitimacy, as well as relevance and performance. The globalisation of terror networks, the weaponisation of new technologies, the inability to counter those resorting to subversive statecraft are showing up the shortcomings of the Council," Akbaruddin added.

Dr. Zunaid, uttar pradesh
Jan 10, 2020 12:46pm
You kidding right?
Recommend 0
Kedar K
Jan 10, 2020 12:50pm
UN cannot prevent any war anywhere in the world.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jan 10, 2020 12:50pm
Who is going to war?
Recommend 0
Rahul-M
Jan 10, 2020 12:51pm
Pakistan asks UN, and what was the response?
Recommend 0
Tribhuvan
Jan 10, 2020 12:59pm
And what was the UN response?
Recommend 0

