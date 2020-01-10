DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 10, 2020

Royals rocked as Harry, Meghan ‘defy Queen’ in quitting roles

AFPUpdated January 10, 2020

Email

LONDON: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s bombshell resignation from front-line royal duties rocked the British monarchy on Thursday, with reports they defied Queen Elizabeth II by going public.

The couple said they would now “balance” their time between Britain and North America and rip up long-established relations with the press, in a surprise announcement on Wednesday that appeared to blindside Buckingham Palace.

In a short, terse response a little while later, a palace statement said discussions with Harry and Meghan were “at an early stage”.

“We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through,” the palace said.

Media reports said the couple made their shock statement — released on their own website, Instagram account and through Buckingham Palace’s email communications system — without notifying either Harry’s grandmother, the monarch, or father, the heir to the throne Prince Charles.

London’s Evening Standard newspaper said they had “defied clear instructions from the queen” not to go public about any future plans at this time.

It added senior courtiers had warned the couple “will be punished for this”.

The mood in the palace was understood to be one of disappointment and even “hurt”, according to the BBC, while Thursday’s newspapers were full of reports of a family “split” and the queen’s “dismay”.

Meanwhile, Madame Tussauds London said it was moving its waxworks of the pair away from other top family figures “to reflect the upcoming change in the royal line up”.

Going rogue

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said Harry and Meghan announcing this step without the queen’s blessing was “extraordinary”.

“This is symptomatic, clearly, of the fact that they are unhappy with royal roles and feel deeply pressurised,” he told AFP.

“They’ve chosen to... go rogue. The result, therefore, could have very serious consequences.” The couple’s decision follows a turbulent year, in which they admitted to struggling in the spotlight and growing apart from Harry’s brother Prince William.

They have also complained of negative news coverage and taken several papers to court — another unusual move.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” they said.

“We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.”

Published in Dawn, January 10th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Taxes and then some

Taxes and then some

The FBR tax shortfall is not good news; it means that further adjustments might be made.

Editorial

Updated January 10, 2020

Iran-US climbdown

The international community will need to play a greater role to de-escalate the situation between US and Iran.
January 10, 2020

Piped gas

IT is perhaps one of this country’s most cherished dreams, to pipe gas from its west where it is available in...
January 10, 2020

Turtle trafficking

ON Wednesday, the Sindh Wildlife Department rescued 54 Indian soft-shelled turtles from poachers in Larkana after a...
Updated January 09, 2020

Iranian FM’s visa issue

If America’s adversaries are not allowed to attend UN sessions, then the democratic spirit of the body is violated.
January 09, 2020

SDG challenge

PAKISTAN’S downward trajectory where a number of development indicators, especially those related to food ...
January 09, 2020

FATF requirements

THE Financial Action Task Force will decide next month if Pakistan has done enough to be removed from the grey list....