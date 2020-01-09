DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 09, 2020

Father of four commits suicide in Karachi due to ‘joblessness, poverty’

Imtiaz AliJanuary 09, 2020

Email

The resident of Ibrahim Hyderi self-immolated on Wednesday night. — File image
The resident of Ibrahim Hyderi self-immolated on Wednesday night. — File image

A middle-aged man committed suicide in Karachi on Wednesday evening, allegedly due to not being able to provide for his family due to financial constraints.

According to police, the deceased, whose age was believed to be around 40 years, was a resident of Ibrahim Hyderi and had four children.

Police officials said that he sprinkled kerosene oil over his body and set himself on fire. Soon after, he was rushed to the Burns Centre at Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where he died during treatment on Thursday morning.

He had sustained 65 per cent burns.

Ibrahim Hyderi Station House Officer (SHO) Raza Solangi said that the deceased had recorded a statement before a police officer after he was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night. Police quoted him as saying that he had decided to end his life due to joblessness and poverty. The deceased worked as a junk dealer and ran a donkey cart.

Speaking to DawnNewsTV at the family home, the man's son said he had asked his father for warm clothes to wear to school a couple of days ago.

A letter was found from the deceased's pocket addressed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, in which he had said that he was very poor and should be given a job and a house.

According to the police officer, the deceased had also told his brothers about a ‘suicide note’ he had left at the mausoleum of a saint in the city and asked them to collect the same. However, SHO Raza said that the police have not been able to find any suicide note.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
kamal chowkidar
Jan 09, 2020 10:45pm
Naya Pakistan is to be blamed. Pakistan is getting too expensive now.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A debatable solution

A debatable solution

The Supreme Court did not touch on the justification or otherwise for extending a service chief’s tenure

Editorial

Updated January 09, 2020

Iranian FM’s visa issue

If America’s adversaries are not allowed to attend UN sessions, then the democratic spirit of the body is violated.
January 09, 2020

SDG challenge

PAKISTAN’S downward trajectory where a number of development indicators, especially those related to food ...
January 09, 2020

FATF requirements

THE Financial Action Task Force will decide next month if Pakistan has done enough to be removed from the grey list....
January 08, 2020

Legislation on COAS’s tenure

AFTER a series of missteps, assertions, denials and general confusion that extended over several months, the issue ...
January 08, 2020

SBP report

THE first detailed report of the State Bank on the economy in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year has just...