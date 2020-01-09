DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 09, 2020

PM Imran to visit Malaysia next month, FM Qureshi tells NA body

Naveed SiddiquiJanuary 09, 2020

Email

Malaysia's PM Mahathir Mohamad listens to PM Imran Khan during a welcoming ceremony at the prime minister's office in Putrajaya in November 2018. — AFP
Malaysia's PM Mahathir Mohamad listens to PM Imran Khan during a welcoming ceremony at the prime minister's office in Putrajaya in November 2018. — AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Malaysia in February, his second trip to the country since assuming office, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday.

Qureshi, who was briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs at the Foreign Office, also disclosed that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Pakistan next month. Erdogan was scheduled to visit Islamabad last year in October but the visit was postponed, with the FO not citing a reason for it.

Prime Minister Imran's visit to Malaysia comes after he decided to skip the Kuala Lumpur summit of some 20 Muslim countries last month, reportedly due to pressure exerted by Saudi Arabia, which had extended a helping hand to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government during its early days to stave off an economic crisis.

Examine: Last-minute pull out of KL Summit reflects PM's Trumpian-style of dealing with foreign policy issues

Foreign Minister Qureshi had confirmed that Riyadh and the UAE had concerns about the summit, saying the two countries were worried that the event could cause “division in Ummah” and lead to setting up of an organisation parallel to the existing Saudi-dominated Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Turkish media later quoted Erdogan as saying that Prime Minister Imran had decided against attending the Malaysia summit because of Saudi Arabia's threats of economic sanctions, which allegedly included withdrawing money the kingdom has deposited in the State Bank of Pakistan and replacing Pakistani labour in Saudi Arabia with Bangladeshis.

The Saudi embassy in Islamabad had denied "information and fake news" that Riyadh had "pressurised and threatened" Pakistan to refrain from participating in the Kuala Lumpur summit, saying "the relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Islamic Republic of Pakistan are superior to the language of threat."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A debatable solution

A debatable solution

The Supreme Court did not touch on the justification or otherwise for extending a service chief’s tenure

Editorial

Updated January 09, 2020

Iranian FM’s visa issue

If America’s adversaries are not allowed to attend UN sessions, then the democratic spirit of the body is violated.
January 09, 2020

SDG challenge

PAKISTAN’S downward trajectory where a number of development indicators, especially those related to food ...
January 09, 2020

FATF requirements

THE Financial Action Task Force will decide next month if Pakistan has done enough to be removed from the grey list....
January 08, 2020

Legislation on COAS’s tenure

AFTER a series of missteps, assertions, denials and general confusion that extended over several months, the issue ...
January 08, 2020

SBP report

THE first detailed report of the State Bank on the economy in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year has just...