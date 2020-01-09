DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 09, 2020

US says ready to hold negotiations with Iran 'without preconditions'

ReutersJanuary 09, 2020

Email

US President Donald Trump delivers a statement after Iran launched missile attacks on US-led forces in Iraq, in the Grand Foyer at the White House in Washington on January 8, 2020. — Reuters
US President Donald Trump delivers a statement after Iran launched missile attacks on US-led forces in Iraq, in the Grand Foyer at the White House in Washington on January 8, 2020. — Reuters

While justifying the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani by the United States as an act of self-defence, US ambassador to the United Nations said that Washington was prepared to hold negotiations with Iran "without preconditions".

In a letter to the UN Security Council, US ambassador Kelly Craft said that the US stands "ready to engage without preconditions in serious negotiations with Iran, with the goal of preventing further endangerment of international peace and security or escalation by the Iranian regime".

Washington also vowed to take additional action "as necessary" in the Middle East to protect US personnel and interests.

Iran had retaliated on Wednesday for Soleimani's death by firing missiles at military facilities housing US troops in Iraq. US President Donald Trump said no Americans were hurt, soothing fears that Soleimani's death and the Iranian response could spark a wider conflict in the Middle East.

The killing of Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday was justified under Article 51 of the UN Charter, wrote Craft in the letter seen by Reuters and added: "The United States is prepared to take additional actions in the region as necessary to continue to protect US personnel and interests."

Under Article 51, countries are required to "immediately report" to the 15-member Security Council any measures taken in exercising the right of self-defence. The US used Article 51 to justify taking action in Syria against Islamic State militants in 2014.

Craft said Soleimani's death and US airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on December 29 against an Iran-backed militia group were "in response to an escalating series of armed attacks in recent months by the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iran-supported militias on US forces and interests in the Middle East". She said the aim was to deter Iran from conducting or supporting attacks and degrade its ability to conduct attacks.

Iran also justified its action under Article 51 of the UN Charter in a letter to the UN Security Council on Wednesday. The US letter to the UN Security Council arrived after Iran's letter, diplomats said.

Iran's UN Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi wrote that Tehran "does not seek escalation or war" after exercising its right to self-defence by taking a "measured and proportionate military response targeting an American airbase in Iraq".

"The operation was precise and targeted military objectives thus leaving no collateral damage to civilians and civilian assets in the area," Ravanchi wrote.

"Seriously warning about any further military adventurism against it, Iran declares that it is determined to continue to, vigorously and in accordance with applicable international law, defend its people, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity against any aggression," he said.

US Iran Rift
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 09, 2020 05:22pm
Too little, too late.
Recommend 0
Naveed Ahmad
Jan 09, 2020 05:33pm
I like it. Thanks
Recommend 0
Carkun
Jan 09, 2020 05:34pm
Give Peace A Chance
Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Jan 09, 2020 05:50pm
@Carkun, Peace is a two-way street.
Recommend 0
M abdul
Jan 09, 2020 05:50pm
We have yet to see what Iran wants... I don't think its as easy as what US wants...
Recommend 0
Gypsy
Jan 09, 2020 05:51pm
US is now convinced Iran cannot be bullied. Its the first time since Vietnam, US was facing a real war, and they backed out
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Jan 09, 2020 05:51pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, it’s never too late to reconcile
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A debatable solution

A debatable solution

The Supreme Court did not touch on the justification or otherwise for extending a service chief’s tenure

Editorial

Updated January 09, 2020

Iranian FM’s visa issue

If America’s adversaries are not allowed to attend UN sessions, then the democratic spirit of the body is violated.
January 09, 2020

SDG challenge

PAKISTAN’S downward trajectory where a number of development indicators, especially those related to food ...
January 09, 2020

FATF requirements

THE Financial Action Task Force will decide next month if Pakistan has done enough to be removed from the grey list....
January 08, 2020

Legislation on COAS’s tenure

AFTER a series of missteps, assertions, denials and general confusion that extended over several months, the issue ...
January 08, 2020

SBP report

THE first detailed report of the State Bank on the economy in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year has just...