Detention of missing persons' advocate against the law, rules Lahore High Court

Tahir NaseerUpdated January 09, 2020

On Jan 2, the defe­nce ministry informed the court that Rahim is in the custody of its subordinate agency and that he is being probed for his alleged violation of the Official Secret Act. — Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons/File
The Lahore High Court's (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Thursday termed the defence ministry's detention of Advocate Inamur Rahim — a retired colonel and petitioner in multiple cases of missing persons who was picked up from his home in Rawalpindi on Dec 17, 2019 — against the law.

Presiding over the proceedings today, Justice Mirza Vaqas Rauf termed the lawyer's detention illegal and directed authorities to set Rahim free.

On Jan 2, the defe­nce ministry informed the LHC that Rahim was in the custody of its subordinate agency and that he was being probed for allegedly violating the Official Secret Act after the court sought a reply on a petition filed by the defence and interior ministries.

However, a representative for the defence ministry did not specify exactly what violations had been committed by the detained lawyer.

Rahim had previously filed numerous petitions for the recovery of missing persons and against administrative orders of the army or armed forces. Moreover, he was the counsel in petitions filed against high-profile court-martial proceedings about the GHQ attack and conviction of naval officers among others.

On Dec 17, 2019, Rahim's son Hasnain Inam said eight to 10 people in black uniforms with a Pakistani flag stitched on their arms forced their way into their house located on Rawalpindi's Adiala Road.

He added that he was overpowered after being pushed away by two people, and one person put his hand over his mouth. "The men then searched every room and forced [my father] into a pick-up truck at gunpoint and drove away," he said.

Habib A. Zuberi, PhD
Jan 09, 2020 02:58pm
Pay attention to what the Court says and make Pakistan a decent country. Enough is enough.
chaudhary Gondal
Jan 09, 2020 03:10pm
Its shame that our security agencies are involved in the kidnapping of a lawyer Col Inam, who appears from defence side in the cases made by the army. Its a misuse of authority. HC should have ordered a registration of FIR for illegal detention.
rafiq
Jan 09, 2020 03:43pm
Serious Matter. But What is behind It?
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 09, 2020 03:48pm
Great move by the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court, Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Khurram
Jan 09, 2020 03:51pm
Scary.
Kumar(Varanasi)
Jan 09, 2020 03:58pm
Now a days, courts seems to be only hope of the oppressed.
Kumar(Varanasi)
Jan 09, 2020 04:00pm
Judiciary surely has spine unlike some others.
Mustafa
Jan 09, 2020 04:13pm
Who says Pakistan is a police state and the constitution is a piece of paper.
