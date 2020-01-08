DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 08, 2020

Trump tones down war rhetoric, announces more 'punishing sanctions' on Iran

Dawn.com | AFPUpdated January 08, 2020

Email

US President Donald Trump delivers a statement about Iran flanked by US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper, Vice President Mike Pence and military leaders in the Grand Foyer at the White House in Washington, US, January 8. — Reuters
US President Donald Trump delivers a statement about Iran flanked by US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper, Vice President Mike Pence and military leaders in the Grand Foyer at the White House in Washington, US, January 8. — Reuters

US President Donald Trump, while delivering a televised address on Wednesday in response to Iran's missile attacks, announced more "punishing" economic sanctions even as he extended an olive branch to the "people and leaders" of Iran to work together for "shared priorities".

Iran launched the strikes on US bases in Iraq in response to the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike last week.

Trump defended the targeted killing of Gen. Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force. He added that Americans should be extremely grateful and happy with the outcome.

He announced that the US would be imposing additional sanctions on Iran but made no mention of possible retaliation to Tuesday's missile attacks — seen by experts as a measured first response by Iran.

The US president acknowledged Iran "appears to be standing down".

The much-awaited address, which began almost half an hour after its scheduled time, began with Trump saying, "As long as I am president, Iran will not be allowed to hold nuclear weapons."

Flanked by US Vice President Mark Pence, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as well as several military officials, Trump called for new nuclear negotiations to replace the 2015 nuclear deal from which he withdrew the US.

He said no Americans were harmed in Iranian missile attacks on military bases housing US troops in Iraq and suggested Washington might not carry out immediate retaliation.

“The fact that we have this great military and equipment, however, does not mean we have to use it. We do not want to use it. American strength, both military and economic, is the best deterrent,” he said.

Trump also announced he would ask NATO to become “much more involved" in the Middle East process.

Iraq’s military said 22 missiles were launched on the Ain al-Asad air base in western Anbar province and a base in the Iraqi Kurdish capital Erbil, causing no casualties among Iraqi forces.

Following the attack, the international community had sounded alarm and concern, urging both sides to de-escalate.

Trump had announced he would make a statement in the morning as an assessment of casualties and damage after the late-night attack was underway.

"All is well!" Trump said in the Twitter post. "So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far!"

US Iran Rift

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Jan 08, 2020 09:41pm
Let's put an end to this.
Recommend 0
Chacha
Jan 08, 2020 09:42pm
Unbelievable, victory is always with those who are just and brave and stay strong even in weakness.
Recommend 0
Faif
Jan 08, 2020 09:44pm
American president cannot lie.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Jan 08, 2020 09:45pm
It's a win win situation for US, Iran and world peace. Let's move on. Life is beautiful!
Recommend 0
Arsha
Jan 08, 2020 09:57pm
Super power succumbed!!
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Trump’s new war cry

Trump’s new war cry

Condemning aggression does not mean taking sides. In fact, docility raises questions about our independence.

Editorial

January 08, 2020

Legislation on COAS’s tenure

AFTER a series of missteps, assertions, denials and general confusion that extended over several months, the issue ...
January 08, 2020

SBP report

THE first detailed report of the State Bank on the economy in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year has just...
Updated January 07, 2020

Iran nuclear deal

Tehran has a right to respond and defend itself, but its actions must keep ground realities in mind.
January 07, 2020

Violence under Modi

INDIA continues to slide into chaos. On Sunday, a group of masked men stormed the Jawaharlal Nehru University in...
January 07, 2020

Antisera plant

THE establishment of an antisera plant by the National Institute of Health enabling Pakistan to become...