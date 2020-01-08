PM Imran launches Utility Stores relief package to provide subsidised commodities to masses

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday visited a utility store in Islamabad's G-9 sector where he launched a Rs7 billion package meant to provide relief to the poor through the Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

The package, which was approved by the premier earlier, includes lowering the prices of essential edible items, including flour, cooking oil, rice and pulses by offering subsidies.

On his visit to the utility store today, the prime minister was briefed by Chairman USC Zulqarnain Ali Khan and Managing Director Umar Lodhi about the stocks of essential commodities and their availability at USC outlets across the country. The officials told the prime minister that technology was also being used to ensure the success of the relief programme.

On the occasion, the premier announced that a Ration Card scheme will also be introduced soon which would enable lower-income people to buy commodities worth up to Rs3,000. He further said that the utility relief package will not only provide affordable commodities to the public but will also help in keeping a check on "inflationary trends" in the open market, APP reported.

Under the scheme, a bag of flour weighing 20 kilogrammes will be available at a subsidised rate of Rs800, said the prime minister, adding that the government was striving to increase local production of edible oil and pulses so prices can be controlled.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan were also present on the occasion.