DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 08, 2020

Netanyahu warns of 'resounding blow' if Iran attacks Israel

AFPJanuary 08, 2020

Email

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a conference in Jerusalem, on Wednesday. — Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a conference in Jerusalem, on Wednesday. — Reuters

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Wednesday that Israel would strike a “resounding blow” if attacked by arch-foe Iran, as regional tensions soar after the US killing of a top Iranian general.

“Anyone who attacks us will receive a resounding blow,” the premier told a Jerusalem conference after Iran launched a salvo of retaliatory missile strikes on bases used by US troops in Iraq.

Netanyahu has described the target of last week's US drone strike — Major General Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards foreign operations arm — as a “terrorist-in-chief”.

“Qasem Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of countless innocent people, he destabilised many countries for decades, he sowed fear and misery and anguish and he was planning much worse,” Netanyahu said.

“He was the architect and driver of Iran's campaign of terror throughout the Middle East and the world.”

Read: Qasem Soleimani — the general who became an Iran icon by targeting US

The Israeli premier praised US President Donald Trump for “acting swiftly, boldly, and resolutely” in killing Soleimani in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

The drone strike has put the United States and key allies on alert for Tehran's response to the killing.

A senior Iranian official on Monday warned the Israeli cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv would be turned “to dust”, if Washington carried out further military action in response to its retaliatory moves.

US Iran Rift
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 08, 2020 05:14pm
It's just a matter of time.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Trump’s new war cry

Trump’s new war cry

Condemning aggression does not mean taking sides. In fact, docility raises questions about our independence.

Editorial

January 08, 2020

Legislation on COAS’s tenure

AFTER a series of missteps, assertions, denials and general confusion that extended over several months, the issue ...
January 08, 2020

SBP report

THE first detailed report of the State Bank on the economy in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year has just...
Updated January 07, 2020

Iran nuclear deal

Tehran has a right to respond and defend itself, but its actions must keep ground realities in mind.
January 07, 2020

Violence under Modi

INDIA continues to slide into chaos. On Sunday, a group of masked men stormed the Jawaharlal Nehru University in...
January 07, 2020

Antisera plant

THE establishment of an antisera plant by the National Institute of Health enabling Pakistan to become...