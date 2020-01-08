All 170 aboard crashed Ukrainian jet dead: Iran

All 170 people on board a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed Wednesday after taking off from Tehran were killed, Iran's Red Crescent said.

"Obviously it is impossible that passengers" on flight PS-752 "are alive," the head of Red Crescent told semi-official news agency ISNA, adding that 170 passengers and crew had boarded the plane.

The Ukrainian commercial airliner crashed due to technical problems soon after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, Iran's official news agency IRNA reported.

Boeing Co said it was aware of media reports regarding a plane crash in Iran and was gathering more information.

Rescue teams have been sent to an area near the airport where the Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed, Reza Jafarzadeh, a spokesman for Irans Civil Aviation Organization, told state television.

"The plane is on fire but we have sent crews [...] and we may be able to save some passengers," Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran's emergency services, earlier told the television.

Jafarzadeh put the number of passengers at 170.

IRNA said according to preliminary information "the plane was bound for Kiev [...] and had 180 passengers and crew.”