DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 08, 2020

All 170 aboard crashed Ukrainian jet dead: Iran

Reuters | AP | AFPUpdated January 08, 2020

Email

In this file photo taken on September 24, 2019, a Boeing 737-800 of the Ukraine International airline is seen at the airport in Duesseldorf, western Germany. — AFP
In this file photo taken on September 24, 2019, a Boeing 737-800 of the Ukraine International airline is seen at the airport in Duesseldorf, western Germany. — AFP

All 170 people on board a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed Wednesday after taking off from Tehran were killed, Iran's Red Crescent said.

"Obviously it is impossible that passengers" on flight PS-752 "are alive," the head of Red Crescent told semi-official news agency ISNA, adding that 170 passengers and crew had boarded the plane.

The Ukrainian commercial airliner crashed due to technical problems soon after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, Iran's official news agency IRNA reported.

Boeing Co said it was aware of media reports regarding a plane crash in Iran and was gathering more information.

Rescue teams have been sent to an area near the airport where the Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed, Reza Jafarzadeh, a spokesman for Irans Civil Aviation Organization, told state television.

"The plane is on fire but we have sent crews [...] and we may be able to save some passengers," Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran's emergency services, earlier told the television.

Jafarzadeh put the number of passengers at 170.

IRNA said according to preliminary information "the plane was bound for Kiev [...] and had 180 passengers and crew.”

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Trump’s new war cry

Trump’s new war cry

Condemning aggression does not mean taking sides. In fact, docility raises questions about our independence.

Opinion

Trump’s new war cry

Trump’s new war cry

Condemning aggression does not mean taking sides. In fact, docility raises questions about our independence.

Editorial

January 08, 2020

Legislation on COAS’s tenure

AFTER a series of missteps, assertions, denials and general confusion that extended over several months, the issue ...
January 08, 2020

SBP report

THE first detailed report of the State Bank on the economy in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year has just...
Updated January 07, 2020

Iran nuclear deal

Tehran has a right to respond and defend itself, but its actions must keep ground realities in mind.
January 07, 2020

Violence under Modi

INDIA continues to slide into chaos. On Sunday, a group of masked men stormed the Jawaharlal Nehru University in...
January 07, 2020

Antisera plant

THE establishment of an antisera plant by the National Institute of Health enabling Pakistan to become...