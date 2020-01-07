DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 07, 2020

10,000 camels to be killed in drought-hit Australia for 'drinking too much water'

Dawn.comUpdated January 07, 2020

Email

Camel muster on the APY Lands, South Australia in 2013. — Wikimedia Commons
Camel muster on the APY Lands, South Australia in 2013. — Wikimedia Commons

Indigenous leaders in South Australia have given their nod to the mass culling of feral camels by an army of shooters, News Corp Australia reported on Tuesday.

Professional shooters will begin the five-day air operation tomorrow (Wednesday) which will see 10,000 camels shot down from helicopters, according to the Australian publication.

South Australia's northwest region has seen the animals overrun the drought-hit area.

The managers of the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands gave the go ahead, citing the "havoc" caused by the creatures in the local communities.

“We have been stuck in stinking hot and uncomfortable conditions, feeling unwell, because the camels are coming in and knocking down fences, getting in around the houses and trying to get to water through air conditioners,’’ Marita Baker, board member of the APY executive, told The Australian.

Baker's Kanypi community is one of many to have been invaded by the parched camels in search for water.

“For many years traditional owners in the west of the APY Lands have mustered feral camels for sale, but this has been unable to manage the scale and number of camels that congregate in dry conditions,” a spokesperson for the SA Department of Environment and Water told news.com.au.

The spokesperson said that as a result, "significant damage to infrastructure, danger to families and communities, increased grazing pressure across the APY Lands" is witnessed. Additionally, the massive presence of the camels pose a danger to animal welfare "as some camels die of thirst or trample each other to access water".

“In some cases dead animals have contaminated important water sources and cultural sites,” he said.

According to estimates, there are more than 1.2 million wild camels in Australia — fond mostly in the centre of the continent. They have been spreading further away, however, into Western Australia.

It is thought that they are migrating away from the Nullarbor and Goldfields "in a desperate attempt to find food and water", said News Corp Australia.

Camels were first brought to the land in around 1840. By 2008, they swelled to a million-strong and were roaming the central arid lands of Western Australia, the Northern Territory, South Australia and Queensland, according to the latest Australia State of Environment Report (ASER).

Mass culling operations, using both ground-based and aerial methods, were also undertaken between 2009 and 2013, which saw 160,000 camels killed.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Jan 07, 2020 08:32pm
Pack them up to Africa, Middle East for survival ...
Recommend 0
kris
Jan 07, 2020 08:37pm
How sad!
Recommend 0
SH Zaidi
Jan 07, 2020 09:02pm
Where are the champions of animal rights?
Recommend 0
Wafa Aliseyed
Jan 07, 2020 09:05pm
So insanity still prevails? Have they not learnt a lesson from the recent inferno prior to which they wanted to cull millions of kangaroos and feral cats.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Jan 07, 2020 09:09pm
Export them instead
Recommend 0
rns
Jan 07, 2020 09:21pm
Ship them to Saudi Arabia, they would love it and an act of humaneness
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

On a wing and a prayer

On a wing and a prayer

Anger, rhetoric and droning on about what the law or Constitution says is not a political strategy; it is laziness.

Editorial

Updated January 07, 2020

Iran nuclear deal

Tehran has a right to respond and defend itself, but its actions must keep ground realities in mind.
January 07, 2020

Violence under Modi

INDIA continues to slide into chaos. On Sunday, a group of masked men stormed the Jawaharlal Nehru University in...
January 07, 2020

Antisera plant

THE establishment of an antisera plant by the National Institute of Health enabling Pakistan to become...
Updated January 06, 2020

Absentee leadership

The country is now crying out for leadership at the top, somebody to pull it all together.
January 06, 2020

Presidential powers

WHAT is the scope of the president’s powers as defined in the fundamental law of the land? On Friday, the ...
January 06, 2020

Collapsing standards

A FEW days ago, a three-year-old girl was miraculously pulled out from the rubble of a building that had collapsed ...