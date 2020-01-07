2 killed, over a dozen injured as blast targets FC vehicle in Quetta

Two people were killed and another 14 injured on Tuesday after a motorcycle parked close to a Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle blew up in Quetta, medical and police officials said.

According to Civil Hospital Spokesperson Wasim Baig, two bodies were brought to the hospital while another 14 injured — including 2 security forces personnel — have been admitted to the facility's trauma wing.

The explosion occurred on McConaghey Road, close to Liaquat Bazar, DawnNewsTV reported.

Hizbul Ahrar — an offshoot of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — claimed responsibility for the attack, according to AP News.

One of the deceased was identified as Muhammad Akram, while the injured included Nisar Ahmed, Muhammad Waris, Imran Khan, Raz Gull, Asim, Baran, Muhammad Akhtar, Muhammad Hashim, Abdul Khaliq, Zabi-Ullah, Umar Zaman, Abdul Ghafar, Muhammad Shuaib and Muhammad Roshan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the blast and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives.

He asked that the best medical treatment be given to the injured and prayed for their early recovery, a statement issued by the PM Media Office said.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal also condemned the tragic incident and sought a detailed report.

"Cowardly terrorists once again seek to upend peace in the city as well as the province," he said, vowing that the establishment of lasting peace will be ensured.

He said that those who had "targeted innocent civilians for such terror will be brought to justice".

The chief minister declared that more effective security measures will be put in place for the city's protection and the "terrorists will no longer be able to act with impunity".

Kamal instructed the health secretary to ensure that the best possible treatment is given to the injured and extended his heartfelt condolences to the heirs of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Langove and Quetta DIG Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema visited the hospital to inquire after the wounded.

Following the visit, while speaking to the media, Langove said that the terrorists had "targeted the security forces".

"Our security forces have rendered precious sacrifices for peace and security in the province."

DIG Cheema said that the crime scene was secured and that investigations are underway. "We are in the process of gathering evidence."

He said the crime scene will once more be examined in the light of day on Wednesday.

"It is too early to comment on the nature of the blast," added the senior officer.

The blast comes after a respite of some weeks in what has traditionally been a violence-prone area.

In November, at least two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred and five others injured in an explosion in Quetta’s Kuchlak area.

The FC personnel were on routine patrol in the area when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated.