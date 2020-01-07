DAWN.COM

2 killed, at least 14 injured in blast near FC vehicle in Quetta

Syed Ali ShahUpdated January 07, 2020

An emergency has been declared at Quetta's Civil Hospital where the injured have been taken. — DawnNewsTV
An emergency has been declared at Quetta's Civil Hospital where the injured have been taken. — DawnNewsTV

Two people have been killed and another 14 reportedly injured on Tuesday after a motorcycle parked close to a Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle blew up in Quetta, medical and police officials said.

According to Civil Hospital Spokesperson Wasim Baig, two bodies were brought to the hospital while another 14 injured — including 2 security forces personnel — have been admitted to the facility's trauma wing.

The number is expected to rise as rescue operations are still under way.

The explosion occurred on McConaghey Road, close to Liaquat Bazar, DawnNewsTV reported. Police have cordoned off the area for a search operation.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal condemned the tragic incident and has sought a detailed report.

"Cowardly terrorists once again seek to upend peace in the city as well as the province," he said, vowing that the establishment of lasting peace will be ensured.

He said that those who had "targeted innocent civilians for such terror will be brought to justice".

The chief minister declared that more effective security measures will be put in place for the city's protection and the "terrorists will no longer be able to act with impunity".

Kamal instructed the health secretary to ensure that the best possible treatment is given to the injured and extended his heartfelt condolences to the heirs of the deceased.

The blast comes after a respite of some weeks in what has traditionally been a violence-prone area.

In November, at least two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred and five others injured in an explosion in Quetta’s Kuchlak area.

The FC personnel were on routine patrol in the area when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

