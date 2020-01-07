DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 07, 2020

Journalists demand lifting of restrictions on internet in occupied Kashmir

Dawn.com | APPUpdated January 07, 2020

Email

Internet services have been blocked in occupied Kashmir, making it hard for people and journalists to access information. — Reuters/File
Internet services have been blocked in occupied Kashmir, making it hard for people and journalists to access information. — Reuters/File

Journalist bodies of occupied Kashmir urged the Indian government to lift the ongoing ban on the internet in the region, which entered its 157th day on Tuesday.

In a session dubbed 'cyber curfew', which was held at the Kashmir Press Club on Monday, journalists from different media outlets and bodies lamented that they were forced to work without access to the internet in the 21st century and compared the restrictions to those imposed by Joseph Stalin in Russia, The Wire reported.

"The post August 5 situation in [occupied] Kashmir is unprecedented. Even in the early 1990s, the media in Kashmir did not face such unprecedented curbs. We also have to see what happened to those who summoned the courage to speak up or write in an objective manner," Kashmiri journalist Peerzada Ashiq said.

Highlighting the difficulties reporters have to face since the August 5 lockdown, journalist and editor of Kashmir Images Bashir Manzar said: "We aren't able to communicate with our sources and freely gather information. We demand the internet be restored."

Another journalist Shafat Farooq complained that editors and media houses have accepted the government's restrictions and as a result, several journalists had either lost their jobs or suffered salary cuts.

"When asked to bend, Kashmir’s press didn’t even crawl; it went down on its knees. We could have simply closed down the newspapers," said journalist Shahnawaz Khan. "Collectively we have failed and even if internet is restored now, what difference will the Kashmir press make now?"

A strict lockdown and communications blackout has been in place in occupied Kashmir since August, when the Indian government stripped the region of its special status. Internet services have been blocked, making it hard for people and journalists to access information.

The Bharatiya Janata Party government has also reportedly stopped journalists from reporting the situation on the ground, blocking coverage of protests by residents and extrajudicial arrests by Indian security forces.

Rights groups and journalist bodies have repeatedly voiced concern over curbs imposed on the media by the government.

Kashmir Unrest
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

On a wing and a prayer

On a wing and a prayer

Anger, rhetoric and droning on about what the law or Constitution says is not a political strategy; it is laziness.

Editorial

Updated January 07, 2020

Iran nuclear deal

Tehran has a right to respond and defend itself, but its actions must keep ground realities in mind.
January 07, 2020

Violence under Modi

INDIA continues to slide into chaos. On Sunday, a group of masked men stormed the Jawaharlal Nehru University in...
January 07, 2020

Antisera plant

THE establishment of an antisera plant by the National Institute of Health enabling Pakistan to become...
Updated January 06, 2020

Absentee leadership

The country is now crying out for leadership at the top, somebody to pull it all together.
January 06, 2020

Presidential powers

WHAT is the scope of the president’s powers as defined in the fundamental law of the land? On Friday, the ...
January 06, 2020

Collapsing standards

A FEW days ago, a three-year-old girl was miraculously pulled out from the rubble of a building that had collapsed ...