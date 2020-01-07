DAWN.COM

PAF plane on routine training mission crashes near Mianwali; 2 pilots martyred

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated January 07, 2020

A screengrab showing remains of the crashed plane near Mianwali. — DawnNewsTV
A screengrab showing remains of the crashed plane near Mianwali. — DawnNewsTV

An aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed while on a routine operational training mission crashed near Mianwali, PAF confirmed on Tuesday.

Both pilots, Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaadur Rehman, aboard the PAF FT-7 aircraft lost their lives in the crash.

A board of inquiry has been ordered by the Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the accident.

The last trainer plane crash was reported in October 2019 when a Mushshak trainer aircraft belonging to the Army Aviation crash-landed in a paddy field near Wazirabad in Punjab's Gujranwala district. However, both pilots aboard the plane remained safe.

In July 2019, 17 people lost their lives when a Pakistan Army aviation aircraft on a routine training flight crashed near Mora Kalu Rawalpindi.

More to follow

