Iran's foreign minister says US declined him a visa to attend UN meeting

Reuters | APUpdated January 07, 2020

The United States has denied a visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif that would have allowed him to attend a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York on Thursday, a US official said. — AFP/File
Irans Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday said the US declined to issue him a visa to attend a United Nations meetings in New York amid the tensions sparked by an American drone strike killing a top Iranian general.

Speaking in Tehran, Zarif said: "They fear that someone comes to the US and reveals realities."

The US State Department has not commented on Zarifs visa request. The US as the host of the UN headquarters is supposed to allow foreign officials to attend such meetings.

Under the 1947 UN "headquarters agreement," the United States is generally required to allow access to the United Nations for foreign diplomats. But Washington says it can deny visas for "security, terrorism and foreign policy" reasons.

Earlier, a US official had said the US had not allowed Zarif to attend a UN Security Council meeting in New York on Thursday.

Iran's mission to the United Nations had said: "We have seen the media reports, but we have not received any official communication from either the US or the UN regarding Foreign Minister Zarif's visa."

Meanwhile, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric declined to comment on the US denial of a visa for Zarif.

Zarif wanted to attend a meeting of the Security Council on Thursday on the topic of upholding the UN Charter.

The meeting and Zarif's travel had been planned before the latest flare-up in tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The Security Council meeting would have given Zarif a global spotlight to publicly criticise the United States for killing Soleimani.

Iran's UN envoy, Majid Takht Ravanchi, has described the killing of Soleimani as "an obvious example of State terrorism and, as a criminal act, constitutes a gross violation of the fundamental principles of international law, including, in particular [...] the Charter of the United Nations".

Zarif last travelled to New York in September for the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations — after the United States sanctioned him for implementing "the reckless agenda of Iran's Supreme Leader".

The sanctions block any property or interests Zarif has in the United States, but he said he had none.

Zarif also attended UN meetings in April and July. During his July visit, Washington imposed tight travel restrictions on Zarif and diplomats at Iran's mission to the United Nations, confining them to a small section of New York City.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier on Monday. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement the pair discussed events in the Middle East and that Pompeo "expressed his appreciation" for Guterres' diplomatic efforts.

Daanish
Jan 07, 2020 11:49am
UN office need to be moved to some other neutral place, where rules of law applies rather then a bully. Why UN have permanent members, it should be democratic institution, one country one vote. No use of UN anyway.
Recommend 0
C.Bhaumick
Jan 07, 2020 11:54am
What is US afraid of by denying Visa to Iran's FM?
Recommend 0
AD
Jan 07, 2020 11:55am
United Nations must be moved to neutral venue, like Switzerland.
Recommend 0
Ranjit Dhavle
Jan 07, 2020 11:58am
US is in violations of international laws not only assassinating an icon man, who fought against ISIS and now denying visa to attend UN.
Recommend 0
concerned too
Jan 07, 2020 12:08pm
move the UN out of US
Recommend 0
Mango Man
Jan 07, 2020 12:15pm
What else these cowered can do?
Recommend 0
Flag
Jan 07, 2020 12:16pm
It's time to move the UN HQ out of the United States and into a country like Switzerland or Oman that are known for their neutrality. Costly but worth it as the US is increaling increasingly the problem to world peace not the solution
Recommend 0
Hadi
Jan 07, 2020 12:23pm
Petulance of the global bully for all to see. A dying super power is dangerous, most of all for itself
Recommend 0
WARRIs
Jan 07, 2020 12:30pm
As an institution and with regards to its location, UN which represents the entire world should have its headquarters out of American soil and out of American influence which is really becoming a big persistent headache for the whole world!!
Recommend 0
Sympathiser
Jan 07, 2020 12:31pm
Even to take revenge on Americans, they have to use the weapons invented and developed by them and western countries... what an irony ??
Recommend 0
Shah
Jan 07, 2020 12:44pm
The whole UN organization must move out from USA and relocate to a peaceful country like Switzerland or Istanbul for it’s East-West meeting point.
Recommend 0
Guzni
Jan 07, 2020 12:56pm
What a shame. THey even can not listen other's point of view?
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Jan 07, 2020 12:56pm
Iranian foreign minister want to attend to UN Security Council meeting which the right of every member of United Nation.
Recommend 0
Asim
Jan 07, 2020 01:21pm
Another moral low from US.
Recommend 0
Arif Godil
Jan 07, 2020 01:23pm
The spineless American administration under Trump.
Recommend 0

