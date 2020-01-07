Kidnapped orphan found with adhesive in his eyes in Karachi

KARACHI: Unknown suspect(s) kidnapped a five-year-old boy in Ibrahim Hyderi and later on abandoned him in a Korangi area on Sunday night after pouring some glue-like substance into his eyes, officials said on Monday.

Awami Colony SHO Humayun Ahmed Khan said that the boy, identified as Abdul Hanan, was found near a mosque in Korangi-5 on Sunday night with his eyes closed as an adhesive substance was poured into them.

He was taken to a nearby government hospital, where he got first aid and his eyes were cleaned by doctors. The police handed him over to the Sarim Burney Welfare Trust after treatment.

Later it transpired that the boy was kidnapped.

Korangi SSP Faisal Abdullah said that the boy was kidnapped within the remit of the Malir district police whose officials were investigating the case.

Ibrahim Hyderi police officer Nazar Mohammed Mangrio, who is investigating the case, said that the boy had left his home in Ilyas Goth on Sunday morning, but did not return till evening. The police registered an FIR (9/2020) against unknown suspect(s) on a complaint of Rizwan Rasheed, the victim’s elder brother.

The officer said that after the boy’s recovery, he got his medical examination done at the JPMC, where the doctors ruled out the possibility of any assault. The doctors also stated that his eyesight had not been damaged. The officer said that it was an Elfy [glue]-like substance. He said that the police were still investigating the exact motive for the kidnapping.

The boy belongs to a poor family as his father has died and his elder brother worked at a factory to support the family.

They told the police that they had no enmity with anyone.

Sindh Inspector General Dr Syed Kaleem Imam took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the SSPs of Malir and Korangi.

