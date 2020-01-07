Nankana incident perpetrator arrested

SHEIKHUPURA: The Nankana police arrested the man who played the main role in the Friday incident and presented an altercation at the local level between the Muslims as a communal issue.

The suspect, Imran Chishti, had come to a tea stall where five or six customers were sitting at, talking to its owner, Zaman, about his nephew Ehsaan’s marriage with a Sikh girl. The customers and tea stall owner later indulged in an altercation.

On this occasion, Imran Chishti got enraged, created hooliganism and chanted slogans against the Sikh community. In the video clips, he challenged the police and the district administration and issued threats to the Sikh community.

At this, some other people hearing the noise gathered on the spot and took part in the protest.

Chishti also posted the videos on social media to hurt the feelings of the Sikh community which were highlighted not only in India but also internationally. Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken notice of it.

The police registered the case under sections 290/295 A, 341, 506, 148, 149 of the PPC and 7-ATA.

The suspect will be produced before anti-terrorist court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday (today).

The overall situation in Nankana at present is peaceful and normal.

Lahore division Commissioner Saif Anjum accompanied by Sheikhupura DIG Mazhar Farooq visited the Nankana Sahib. The both went to the Gurdwara Janam Asthan to express the solidarity with the Sikh people. They gave an assurance to the Sikh community to provide it full protection.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2020