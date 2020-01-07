DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 07, 2020

Nankana incident perpetrator arrested

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated January 07, 2020

Email

The Nankana police arrested the man who played the main role in the Friday incident and presented an altercation at the local level between the Muslims as a communal issue. — AP/File
The Nankana police arrested the man who played the main role in the Friday incident and presented an altercation at the local level between the Muslims as a communal issue. — AP/File

SHEIKHUPURA: The Nankana police arrested the man who played the main role in the Friday incident and presented an altercation at the local level between the Muslims as a communal issue.

The suspect, Imran Chishti, had come to a tea stall where five or six customers were sitting at, talking to its owner, Zaman, about his nephew Ehsaan’s marriage with a Sikh girl. The customers and tea stall owner later indulged in an altercation.

On this occasion, Imran Chishti got enraged, created hooliganism and chanted slogans against the Sikh community. In the video clips, he challenged the police and the district administration and issued threats to the Sikh community.

At this, some other people hearing the noise gathered on the spot and took part in the protest.

Chishti also posted the videos on social media to hurt the feelings of the Sikh community which were highlighted not only in India but also internationally. Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken notice of it.

The police registered the case under sections 290/295 A, 341, 506, 148, 149 of the PPC and 7-ATA.

The suspect will be produced before anti-terrorist court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday (today).

The overall situation in Nankana at present is peaceful and normal.

Lahore division Commissioner Saif Anjum accompanied by Sheikhupura DIG Mazhar Farooq visited the Nankana Sahib. The both went to the Gurdwara Janam Asthan to express the solidarity with the Sikh people. They gave an assurance to the Sikh community to provide it full protection.

Published in Dawn, January 7th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Tiger Singh
Jan 07, 2020 08:17am
Love you, Pakistan.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

On a wing and a prayer

On a wing and a prayer

Anger, rhetoric and droning on about what the law or Constitution says is not a political strategy; it is laziness.

Editorial

Updated January 07, 2020

Iran nuclear deal

Tehran has a right to respond and defend itself, but its actions must keep ground realities in mind.
January 07, 2020

Violence under Modi

INDIA continues to slide into chaos. On Sunday, a group of masked men stormed the Jawaharlal Nehru University in...
January 07, 2020

Antisera plant

THE establishment of an antisera plant by the National Institute of Health enabling Pakistan to become...
Updated January 06, 2020

Absentee leadership

The country is now crying out for leadership at the top, somebody to pull it all together.
January 06, 2020

Presidential powers

WHAT is the scope of the president’s powers as defined in the fundamental law of the land? On Friday, the ...
January 06, 2020

Collapsing standards

A FEW days ago, a three-year-old girl was miraculously pulled out from the rubble of a building that had collapsed ...