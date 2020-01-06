DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 06, 2020

Winter holidays for Punjab schools extended until Jan 12 as cold wave intensifies

Imran GabolJanuary 06, 2020

Email

The provincial education minister, Murad Raas, also confirmed the same on Twitter. — AFP/File
The provincial education minister, Murad Raas, also confirmed the same on Twitter. — AFP/File

The Punjab School Education department, in light of the current cold wave in the province, has directed all government and private schools to remain closed, extending the winter holidays until January 12.

According to an official handout released on Monday, government and private schools in the province will reopen on Jan 13.

The provincial education minister, Murad Raas, also confirmed the same on Twitter.

On Sunday, a fresh westerly system triggered rain in different parts of the country.

Over the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Office has predicted widespread rain with snowfall over the hills in Balochistan, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south and central Punjab, at scattered places in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan as well as in isolated places in upper Sindh.

In Nov 2019, the Punjab government forced public and private schools in Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala to close down on three separate occasions due to smog.

On Jan 1, schools across Sindh welcomed students back from winter holidays despite parents' reservations about the unprecedented weather conditions.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 06, 2020

Absentee leadership

The country is now crying out for leadership at the top, somebody to pull it all together.
January 06, 2020

Presidential powers

WHAT is the scope of the president’s powers as defined in the fundamental law of the land? On Friday, the ...
January 06, 2020

Collapsing standards

A FEW days ago, a three-year-old girl was miraculously pulled out from the rubble of a building that had collapsed ...
Updated January 05, 2020

World policeman

The operative American policy seems to be ‘shoot first and ask questions later’.
January 05, 2020

Patch-up in Sindh?

THE phase may be short-lived, but it appears that the PTI-led federal government is starting to shed its cloak of...
January 05, 2020

Soil erosion

ACCORDING to the UN, approximately 820m people suffer from hunger. As the world comes to terms with the effects of...