Winter holidays for Punjab schools extended until Jan 12 as cold wave intensifies

The Punjab School Education department, in light of the current cold wave in the province, has directed all government and private schools to remain closed, extending the winter holidays until January 12.

According to an official handout released on Monday, government and private schools in the province will reopen on Jan 13.

The provincial education minister, Murad Raas, also confirmed the same on Twitter.

On Sunday, a fresh westerly system triggered rain in different parts of the country.

Over the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Office has predicted widespread rain with snowfall over the hills in Balochistan, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south and central Punjab, at scattered places in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan as well as in isolated places in upper Sindh.

In Nov 2019, the Punjab government forced public and private schools in Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala to close down on three separate occasions due to smog.

On Jan 1, schools across Sindh welcomed students back from winter holidays despite parents' reservations about the unprecedented weather conditions.