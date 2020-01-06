India should focus on protecting minorities from 'saffron terror', not indulge in propaganda: FO

The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday called on India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government to protect its minorities from "saffron terror" while rejecting Indian propaganda regarding the treatment of minorities in Pakistan.

In a sternly worded statement, the FO said: "The RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh]-inspired BJP government has absolutely no credentials even to pretend that it is a protector of minorities.

"Those who are responsible for the desecration and demolition of the Babri mosque, massive killings of thousands of Muslims in Gujarat, frequent incidents of mob lynching, and repeated hate crimes against minorities, simply have no feet to stand on.

"Rather than feigning any dishonest concern for minorities elsewhere, the BJP government would do better by focusing on the ongoing human tragedy at home and protecting India’s minorities from 'saffron terror'," the statement read.

The FO also rejected Indian propaganda regarding the treatment of minorities in Pakistan. They said the BJP government was using incidents of alleged persecution of minorities in Pakistan to divert attention from the situation in occupied Kashmir and discrimination against minorities within India.

On Friday, two groups had an altercation outside the Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib in Punjab over a minor issue, but an individual tried to give a communal colour to the dispute. It was foiled by the timely involvement of the city administration and arrest of the perpetrators.

Reports said four customers while having tea at Zaman’s stall in front of Gurdwara Janam Asthan started a conversation about his nephew, Muhammad Ehsaan, who came into the limelight a few months ago after being accused of forcing a Sikh girl to convert in order to marry her.

Zaman reportedly reacted with anger, which led to a confrontation between two groups. A small crowd gathered to raise slogans. A team of Nankana Sahib police had to intervene in order to control the situation.

Following the incident, the FO had clarified that it was the result of an "altercation between two Muslim groups" and that it should not be portrayed as a communal issue.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also commented on the incident saying it went against his "vision and will find zero tolerance and protection from the government including police and judiciary".

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the prime minister highlighted that there was a distinct difference between the incident that occurred in Nankana Sahib and the continued attacks on Muslims across India.

In a separate incident, the bullet-riddled body of a 28-year-old Sikh man was found in Peshawar on Sunday. Police had registered a case and started an investigation into the incident.

The victim's brother Harmeet Singh had appealed to news outlets and the people of Pakistan to highlight the incident so that his brother's murderers could be brought to justice.

"We do not have a personal enmity with anyone. Like other cases in the country, this will also be included among those conducted by na maloom afraad [unidentified assailants]," he said.

In today's statement, the FO said: "The BJP government's mischievous portrayal of isolated law and order incidents in Peshawar and Nankana Sahib as alleged 'persecution' of minorities is part of its smear campaign against Pakistan and a desperate attempt to divert attention from the ongoing state terrorism in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) and systematic discrimination against minorities in India.

"Pakistan completely rejects these fabrications, which will in no way shield the BJP government from opprobrium by the international community on its illegal actions in IOJ&K and the adverse fallout of the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC)."

The FO said Pakistan "attaches the highest respect and sanctity" to places of worship including those belonging to Sikhs.

"We categorically reject Indian allegations regarding any 'attack' and 'desecration' at the holy Gurdwara Nankana Sahib.

"These blatant lies are yet another illustration of the quintessential RSS-BJP propaganda drive, which will fail."

The FO said the Sikh community around the globe is aware of the importance that Prime Minister Imran's government attaches to minorities and their places of worship, adding that the November 9, 2019, opening of the Kartarpur Corridor was a "clear manifestation" of the premier's vision of this.

"Indian attempts to politicise the tragic killing of a Pakistani Sikh youth are also mischievous and reprehensible," the FO said. They said a case had immediately been registered as the crime was reported and a high-powered committee was constituted to investigate the matter.

"The law will take its course and those responsible will be brought to justice."

In recent months, India has received criticism for the treatment of Muslims in the country.

Tens of thousands of people protested across India on Friday against a citizenship law passed by the Hindu nationalist government that critics say discriminates against Muslims.

Protests have rocked India since legislation was passed in December of last year that eases the way for religious minorities from three Muslim-majority neighbouring nations to gain Indian citizenship, but not if they are Muslim.

Critics say the law is a precursor to a national register of citizens that many among India’s 200 million Muslims fear will leave them stateless. Many poor Indians do not have documents to prove their nationality.