Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla's eldest son passes away

Nadir GuramaniUpdated January 06, 2020

Amir Mandviwalla, 34, was under treatment at the intensive care unit at Ziauddin Hospital for the past few days. — Photo courtesy Saleem Mandviwalla Twitter
Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla's eldest son passed away after a prolonged illness in Karachi late Sunday night.

34-year-old Amir Mandviwalla was under treatment at the intensive care unit at Ziauddin Hospital for the past few days.

The funeral will be held at the Noor Bagh Graveyard, Mewa Shah on Monday morning.

In a tweet, Mandviwalla, who is from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), stated: "My first born, my son Amir left us, may Allah bless him and give him the highest place in jannah and give me and my family the courage to bear this tremendous loss, Ameen."

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari offered his condolences to Mandviwalla and his family in a message on Monday.

He said: "It is an unbearable thing for a father to witness the death of his young son."

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri also offered their condolences and expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the death of Mandviwalla’s eldest son.

They prayed for the departed’s soul as well as strength for the family during this difficult time.

Saleem Mandviwalla belongs to a well-known business family. He served as president of the Lasbela Chamber of Commerce and Industry before joining politics in 2018.

