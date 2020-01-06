Kasur man booked for ‘selling’ 12-year-old daughter for Rs500

KASUR: A man allegedly received a petty amount from another for letting him sexually abuse his minor daughter on Sunday.

Police lodged a criminal case against both the suspects on the complaint of the minor’s mother. DPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat had constituted a team comprising CIA officials for the arrest of the suspects.

According to the complainant, her husband had called a man to their house and let him sexually abuse their 12-year-old daughter after receiving Rs500. She said she was away for work when the incident happened. Her daughter told her about the incident when she returned. Meanwhile, both the suspects managed to escape.

Police took the victim to Pattoki THQ Hospital for medical examination. They claimed it was an incident of attempted rape.

The suspect who paid the amount to the father had earlier been booked in a child abuse case in 2013 but got off scot free.

Police lodged the fresh case under sections 376 (of rape), 371-A (selling person for the purposes of prostitution), 371-B (buying person for the purposes of prostitution) of PPC against the suspects and were conducting raids to arrest them.

Touts list

The district police remained in defensive mode on Sunday after a list went viral on social media in which over a hundred people of the district were declared as touts. The list was prepared by a sensitive agency.

The list included lumberdars, local political figures of union council level, lawyers and reporters as ‘touts’, who often got arrested suspects released after some money from the aggrieved party and sharing it with police.

Initially, it was reported that the list had been prepared by the district police, but later the department denied its issuance through an official handout. Various stakeholders, including reporters, criticised the police for wrongly naming them.

The handout also stated that police would prepare a list of touts after thorough verification and investigation. The department refused to own the list that was viral on social media and said that touts in police stations would be banned and dealt with an iron hand.

A police official requesting anonymity said that officials of the sensitive agency often issued reports to their “blue-eyed” media personnel. He also alleged that the reporters often bought such reports from the sensitive agency against a certain amount.

Another official said that most of the names in the list did not belong there, but touts in police stations were rampant. Most of the names in the list included notables of the area.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2020