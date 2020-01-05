Several injured as violence breaks out at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University

Violence broke out on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in New Delhi on Sunday evening, leaving several teachers and students injured, according to Indian media.

Video footage showed people wearing masks and armed with rods entering hostel buildings, reported Scroll.in, adding the students’ union blamed the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the violence.

The ABVP, who blamed the violence inside the JNU campus on “Naxals” or left-wing extremists, is the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), according to the publication.

Twenty-three injured students and faculty members have been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Safdarjung Hospital, News 18 reported. Among those injured are the president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ union Aishe Ghosh and faculty member Sucharita Sen.

A research student told Scroll.in that the violence broke out after alleged members of ABVP began throwing stones at a protest march of students against the recent hostel fee hike proposal.

The violence comes weeks after the Delhi Police went on a rampage inside Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi after protests by students against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Hindustan Times quoted police official Devender Arya as saying it was a fight between two student groups. "At least seven students from both sides were moved to a hospital. Those seen with sticks in pictures and videos are also students,” Arya said.