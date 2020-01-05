DAWN.COM

Mubashir Luqman moves to register FIR against Fawad Chaudhry following physical altercation

Dawn.com | Imran GabolUpdated January 05, 2020

Reports of Fawad slapping Luqman at a wedding in Lahore started making rounds on Sunday. — Photo courtesy Tahir Mughal via Twitter
Reports of Fawad slapping Luqman at a wedding in Lahore started making rounds on Sunday. — Photo courtesy Tahir Mughal via Twitter

PTI minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday acknowledged that he came to blows with anchorperson Mubashir Luqman at a wedding in Lahore.

"There was a scuffle that broke out. A small fight broke out. In a fight, as usually is the case, he may have got one (slap) in, I may have hit one," said the minister during Geo News talk show "Naya Pakistan" on Sunday evening. This is the second such incident involving the federal minister; he slapped journalist Sami Ibrahim during a wedding in June last year.

Meanwhile Luqman, who had refrained from publicly commenting on the incident, submitted an application to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the minister, it emerged late Sunday night.

The Valima ceremony of Punjab Irrigation Minis­ter Mohsin Leghari’s son, where the altercation took place, was held earlier in the day. Eyewitnesses told Dawn that PTI leaders Jaha­ngir Tareen, Ishaq Khak­wani and Chaudhry were busy in conversation when Luqman arrived. They said a vitriolic exchange of words took place between the two (Chaudhry and Luqman). The minister told Luqman that he would sue him for defamation.

"Chaudhry threatened Luqman that he would not spare him, then slapped and shoved him," an eyewitness said.

As the two scuffled, PTI leaders and some journalists stepped in.

The physical altercation was apparently over a video Luqman uploaded on his YouTube channel in which he and anchorperson Rai Saqib discussed TikTok stars Hareem Shah and Sandal Khattak, and videos allegedly involving Chaudhry and Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan.

The show claimed that the two girls had several videos of the science and technology minister and could release them any time. The show also claimed that the Punjab information minister had close links with the girls and had been ­introducing them to top political figures of the PTI government.

Luqman moves to register FIR

In his application submitted at the Model Town police station late Sunday night, the anchorperson said he was attending the event along with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Tareen and various federal ministers and provincial ministers.

Luqman said he was talking to his friends when Chaudhry attacked him along with 10-12 of his mussala ghundas (private guards).

"They subjected me to severe violence," he said, adding that after threatening him of serious consequences and of murder, they left the site of the incident.

According to Luqman, two witnesses had seen the whole incident.

He claimed that prior to this incident, the federal minister had called and threatened to have him killed if he did not stop his allegations.

In his application, Luqman said a case should be registered against Chaudhry and the others. While his application has been submitted, the FIR has not yet been registered.

Fawad defends himself

Fawad first confirmed the scuffle on Twitter and later while talking to Geo News.

"I am a minister but that doesn't mean my respect can be allowed to be tarnished like this. It can't be that anyone should be able to accuse us and then we should be told not to react."

In response to whether he thought he did the right thing, Chaudhry said: "Of course. It was my right. When you level such allegations anyone will react."

Chaudhry denied reports that he had guards around him during the alleged brawl. "People who know me know that I don't roam around with guards. In Islamabad I am alone and here too I was alone," he said.

When the host pointed out that this was the second time Chaudhry had slapped someone and asked whether it was a case of poor impulse control, the minister said: "Others criticise too. But Ibrahim and Luqman, can you honestly say they are journalists? They are all in the professional incidentally."

"Everyone has a tolerance level. I face a lot of criticism. But I have not even blocked people on Twitter," said Chaudhry.

He said that he had complained to the prime minister's aide on accountability, Shahzad Akbar, about Luqman's show and had also called the director general of Federal Investigation Agency's cyber wing, but did not get the desired response.

When the talk show host expressed concern over the fact that a minister had been unable to move the relevant organisations for a response and what that means for the common man, Chaudhry said that was what the PMRA (Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority) law had been established for.

"But the problem is, the army says they will do their own accountability, the judges say the same, and the media also says they will make their own laws and do their own accountability.

"So then the politicians are left to do this."

Ali
Jan 06, 2020 12:16am
I am beginning to hate PTI
Recommend 0
Malikone
Jan 06, 2020 12:28am
He should not be invited to any more weddings.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 06, 2020 03:45am
No doubt, physical altercation is the trade mark and hallmark of many politicians on both sides of the isle in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Syed
Jan 06, 2020 04:33am
No matter what, this is too much.
Recommend 0
Daskalos
Jan 06, 2020 04:37am
Shameful misbehavior by both these famous personalities!
Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 06, 2020 05:37am
The very least, the very minimum Imran can do is demote Fawad.
Recommend 0
Azra raza
Jan 06, 2020 05:52am
Fahad Chaudhry should resign. This is a second incident and obviously he has anger management issues.
Recommend 0
Hafeez, Canada
Jan 06, 2020 06:04am
I have seen that program by Luqman and Rai Saqib. Its unfortunate that Rai Saqib was ridiculing many people as if he has every video in his pocket. Mubashir Luqman shoud stay away from these people.
Recommend 0
Imran Quraishi
Jan 06, 2020 06:07am
Can't Imran Khan find more educated, more tolerant, more civilized and more honest people to work for his party and for the country? Is this the best man he was able to find for this role is my question.
Recommend 0
Doc.
Jan 06, 2020 06:16am
PTI minister Fawad Chaudhry is more like a thug than a minister of science and technology, IK should appoint someone else who is worthy of this position, make him minister of prisons and let him fix prisoners instead.
Recommend 0
Hussein
Jan 06, 2020 06:18am
Disappointing to see a minister behave in this manner at two occasions. Self restraint, respect for others, and position are foreign to this man.
Recommend 0
Syed Ali
Jan 06, 2020 06:30am
Mubashar Luqman thinks himself Luqman, passes baseless judgement on any issue, he should control himself.
Recommend 0
AmericanMuse
Jan 06, 2020 06:35am
Fawad Chaudhry is an embarrassment. He has a severe anger control problem.
Recommend 0
Rahim
Jan 06, 2020 06:56am
Speaks volumes about the government ministry. Save us
Recommend 0
fairplay
Jan 06, 2020 07:03am
Juvenile behavior by two people. Shocking.
Recommend 0
Waseem Ahmed
Jan 06, 2020 07:10am
So it was all good making baseless accusations against Nawaz Sharif. But now when he does the same you don't agree with it.
Recommend 0
amin khan
Jan 06, 2020 07:15am
IK PM please do justice.
Recommend 0
Umesh
Jan 06, 2020 07:22am
This is called a martial race.
Recommend 0
ABC
Jan 06, 2020 07:28am
Bullies and short tempered people shouldn't be given ministerial jobs and anchors should double check as to what they are airing.
Recommend 0
Saba
Jan 06, 2020 07:31am
Fawad needs anger management training
Recommend 0
Wasim
Jan 06, 2020 07:35am
Very active guy
Recommend 0
waqas shaikh
Jan 06, 2020 07:38am
@Imran Quraishi, Fawad Chaudhry is not fit to be a member of the Federal Cabinet,
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jan 06, 2020 08:14am
Why do people call such uncivilized people on wedding functions.. There should be media ban on him.
Recommend 0
Naushad
Jan 06, 2020 08:14am
Fawad is an unprofessional person.This is not the first incident as per my knowledge.one of the useless ministers i PTI.
Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Jan 06, 2020 08:18am
In this fight between Fawad Chaudhry and Mubashir Luqman, the person who hit first should be charged of assault. Shameful conduct by both!
Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Jan 06, 2020 08:18am
@Imran Quraishi, I agree.
Recommend 0
Mansoor Thulian
Jan 06, 2020 08:51am
He does first, thinks later.
Recommend 0
brr
Jan 06, 2020 09:10am
Nothing to be proud about
Recommend 0
Merewether
Jan 06, 2020 09:27am
The Minister needs to resign and take anger management lessons.
Recommend 0
sixes
Jan 06, 2020 09:27am
Mubasher Lucman provoked Fawad Chaudhry to slap him by doing talk show with Rai Sqib, naming Fawad Chaudhry having indecent videos with tik tok girls. I wonder whether Rai Saqib has all videos in his pocket to defame ministers openly in public.
Recommend 0
Omveer
Jan 06, 2020 09:31am
Public representatives should learn to control themselves even in extreme provocation. That's what separates them from ordinary folks. A bad example.
Recommend 0
Bilal
Jan 06, 2020 09:41am
Real PTI face
Recommend 0
Kamran
Jan 06, 2020 09:52am
They deserve each other
Recommend 0
Vijay
Jan 06, 2020 09:59am
Fawad Chaudhary is a joke.
Recommend 0

