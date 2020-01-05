Fawad Chaudhry admits to physical altercation with Mubashir Luqman

PTI minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday acknowledged that he came to blows with anchorperson Mubashir Luqman at a wedding in Lahore.

Chaudhry's remarks came during Geo News talk show "Naya Pakistan" on Sunday evening where he had been invited to clarify his position on the incident.

"There was a scuffle that broke out. A small fight broke out. In a fight, as usually is the case, he may have got one (slap) in, I may have hit one," said the minister when asked to describe what had happened.

Earlier in the day, reports of Fawad slapping Luqman at a wedding, attended by other PTI leaders as well, started making rounds. The physical altercation was apparently over a video Luqman uploaded on his YouTube channel in which he and anchorperson Rai Saqib discussed TikTok star Hareem Shah and videos allegedly involving Chaudhry and Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan.

Luqman hasn't commented on the scuffle as yet but Fawad first confirmed it on Twitter and later while talking to Geo News.

"I am a minister but that doesn't mean my respect can be allowed to be tarnished like this.

"It can't be that anyone should be able to accuse us and then we should be told not to react."

In response to whether he thought he did the right thing, Chaudhry said: "Of course. It was my right. When you level such allegations anyone will react."

Chaudhry denied reports that he had guards around him during the alleged brawl. "People who know me know that I don't roam around with guards. In Islamabad I am alone and here too I was alone," he said.

When the host pointed out that this was the second time Chaudhry had slapped someone — after having slapped journalist Sami Ibrahim during a wedding in June last year — and asked whether it was a case of poor impulse control, the minister said: "Others criticise too. But Ibrahim and Luqman, can you honestly say they are journalists? They are all in the professional incidentally."

"Everyone has a tolerance level. I face a lot of criticism. But I have not even blocked people on Twitter," said Chaudhry.

He said that he had complained to the prime minister's aide on accountability, Shahzad Akbar, about Luqman's show and had also called the director general of Federal Investigation Agency's cyber wing, but did not get the desired response.

When the talk show host expressed concern over the fact that a minister had been unable to move the relevant organisations for a response and what that means for the common man, Chaudhry said that was what the PMRA (Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority) law had been established for.

"But the problem is, the army says they will do their own accountability, the judges say the same, and the media also says they will make their own laws and do their own accountability.

"So then the politicians are left to do this."