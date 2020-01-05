Sikh youth shot dead in Peshawar

The body of a Sikh youth was found in Peshawar on Sunday. Police have registered a case and have begun investigating the incident.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Peshawar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajjad Khan said that Parvender Singh, a resident of Chakesar Shangla, was shot dead within Chamkani police stations limits on Saturday night.

According to the FIR, Parvender had travelled to Peshawar to complete last-minute errands for his wedding, including buying gold.

"However, close to midnight on Saturday, the victim's brother, received a call from his [Parvender's] phone where an unidentified man told him that he had killed Parvender and where they could find his body," the police official stated.

"The body was later recovered from a stormwater drain on Sunday. The victim had sustained one bullet injury to the head."

The SSP added that the victim had returned to Pakistan after spending six years working in Malaysia and was to be married in February. He said that the motive behind the incident has not been determined but further investigations are currently under way.

Khan said that the body will be handed over to the family members after conducting an autopsy.

Speaking to the media, the victim's brother Harmeet Singh appealed to news outlets and the people of the country to highlight the incident so that his brother's murderers can be brought to justice.

"We do not have a personal enmity with anyone. Like other cases in the country, this will also be included among those conducted by na maloom afraad [unidentified assailants]."