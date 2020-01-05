DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 05, 2020

Pakistan will play its role in maintaining peace in region: Awan

Dawn.comJanuary 05, 2020

Email

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan at a press conference in Sialkot on Sunday.— DawnNewsTv
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan at a press conference in Sialkot on Sunday.— DawnNewsTv

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will play its role in maintaining peace in the region.

Addressing a press conference in Sialkot on Sunday, the PM's aide stated: "As ambassadors of peace, we will be part of the solution, not the problem.

"Whenever tensions have arisen in the region in the past, Pakistan has had to pay the price for it. Therefore, in order to protect national interest and safety, we must continue to play the role of a mediator."

Further commenting on whether Pakistan would step in between Iran and America, she stated: "Iran is like a brother to us. Friends can be changed but not neighbours".

"However, we have to see what is in the country's interest. Pakistan's interest is more precious to us than that of any other. Protecting Pakistan's interest is our responsibility."

She revealed that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will give a policy statement in the Senate on Monday (tomorrow) on the government's stance on recent events in the region and the future course of action.

"The prime minister and the current government have a very clear stance on this; we will play a role in bringing peace to the region. The success of the Afghan peace process is also attached to peace in the region.

"We have to promote peace."

Amendments in Army Act

Commenting on the back and forth regarding the amendments to the Army Act tabled in the National Assembly, Awan said: "Institutions do not belong to a particular political party, they belong to the state. We should refrain from politicising these institutions.

"A few members of the opposition have complained that they have not been taken into confidence regarding these amendments. However, I am hopeful that an issue that is attached to our national safety and interest, will not be politicised."

She expressed the hope that the government and the opposition will come together in Parliament to pass the amendments so that Pakistan can progress.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
BolnaTHA
Jan 05, 2020 05:08pm
Lip service.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 05, 2020 05:19pm
Excellent, true and impressive statement.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Rules and discretion

Rules and discretion

We have to minimise discretion in Pakistan at least for this phase of our existence.

Editorial

Updated January 05, 2020

World policeman

The operative American policy seems to be ‘shoot first and ask questions later’.
January 05, 2020

Patch-up in Sindh?

THE phase may be short-lived, but it appears that the PTI-led federal government is starting to shed its cloak of...
January 05, 2020

Soil erosion

ACCORDING to the UN, approximately 820m people suffer from hunger. As the world comes to terms with the effects of...
Updated January 04, 2020

Soleimani’s killing

At this point, Iran needs to show a mature and measured response.
January 04, 2020

Etisalat’s offer

THE offer made by Etisalat, the UAE-based cellular mobile operator that acquired 26pc shareholding in PTCL back in...
Updated January 04, 2020

Missing persons’ advocate

IT can only be described as the cruellest of ironies that a man who devoted many years of his life fighting for...