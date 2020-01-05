DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 05, 2020

Iranian general's killing sparks countrywide protests in US

APJanuary 05, 2020

Email

People hold signs outside the Texas state capitol in Austin, Texas on Saturday to protest the possibility of a new war in the Middle East. — Ana Ramirez/Austin American-Statesman via AP
People hold signs outside the Texas state capitol in Austin, Texas on Saturday to protest the possibility of a new war in the Middle East. — Ana Ramirez/Austin American-Statesman via AP
Activists gather in Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday to protest recent US military actions in Iraq. — AP
Activists gather in Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday to protest recent US military actions in Iraq. — AP

Demonstrators took to the streets across the US on Saturday to protest the Trump administration’s move to send thousands of more troops to the Middle East as well as the killing of Iranian General Qasim Soleimani, earlier in the week.

More than 70 planned protests were organised by CODEPINK — a women-led anti-war organisation — and Act Now to Stop War and End Racism, a US-based anti-war coalition, along with other groups.

From Tampa to Philadelphia and San Francisco to New York, protesters carried signs and chanted anti-war slogans.

President Donald Trump ordered Friday’s airstrike near Baghdad’s international airport that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force. Iran has vowed retribution, raising fears of an all-out war, but it’s unclear how or when a response might come.

Protest organisers said the Trump administration has essentially started a war with Iran by assassinating Soleimani.

In Miami, nearly 50 protesters gathered. Drivers heard people shouting, “No more drone murders,” “We want peace now” and “What do we want? Peace in Iran.”

A few hundred demonstrators gathered in Times Square on Saturday, chanting “No justice, no peace, US out of the Middle East!”

“The United States is trying to use Iraq as a proxy war,” said Russell Branca, 72, of Queens. “If the United States and Iran are going to fight, it’s not going to be in the United States and it’s not going to be in Iran, it’ll be in other places. And it’s just crazy because none of this is necessary.”

In Minneapolis, protesters gathered near the University of Minnesota holding signs and chanting. Among them was Meredith Aby, a longtime leader of the local Anti-War Committee.

“We need to be pulling out of Iraq, not sending thousands of more troops. We need to be trying to cool things down with Iran, not pouring gasoline on a fire,” Aby, 47, said.

US Iran Rift
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Shah
Jan 05, 2020 01:05pm
It’s a political move to thwart attention away from impeachment
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 05, 2020 01:12pm
No doubt, the right to protest is the fundamental pillar of human rights and dignity in all true democracies of the world including the U S.
Recommend 0
Shyam
Jan 05, 2020 01:40pm
You will only find a dozen holding those placards in USA.
Recommend 0
za
Jan 05, 2020 01:43pm
No one can do anything to USA
Recommend 0
Umesh
Jan 05, 2020 01:45pm
In a war, innocents die.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Rules and discretion

Rules and discretion

We have to minimise discretion in Pakistan at least for this phase of our existence.

Editorial

Updated January 05, 2020

World policeman

The operative American policy seems to be ‘shoot first and ask questions later’.
January 05, 2020

Patch-up in Sindh?

THE phase may be short-lived, but it appears that the PTI-led federal government is starting to shed its cloak of...
January 05, 2020

Soil erosion

ACCORDING to the UN, approximately 820m people suffer from hunger. As the world comes to terms with the effects of...
Updated January 04, 2020

Soleimani’s killing

At this point, Iran needs to show a mature and measured response.
January 04, 2020

Etisalat’s offer

THE offer made by Etisalat, the UAE-based cellular mobile operator that acquired 26pc shareholding in PTCL back in...
Updated January 04, 2020

Missing persons’ advocate

IT can only be described as the cruellest of ironies that a man who devoted many years of his life fighting for...