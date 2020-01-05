Protesters gather in Karachi, Islamabad for anti-America rallies

Protesters, including women and children, have gathered in Karachi and Islamabad for an anti-America rally in the wake of the killing of Iran's Maj Gen Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike on Friday.

The rally began at about 3pm in Karachi at the Fawwara Chowk. The protesters are carrying portraits of Soleimani and chanting slogans of "Down With USA!"

Among the groups protesting are Imamia Students Organisation (ISO), Jaafria Alliance, Majlisi-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM), Tanzeem Azadari, and Shia Ulema Council.

Containers block roads in Karachi on Sunday ahead of an anti-America rally. — DawnNewsTV

The groups plan to go to Tower via Shaheen Complex and ultimately the US consulate. Police sources say they may protest at Tower but they won’t be allowed to move toward US consulate on Mai Kolachi Road.

Addressing the protesters, Allama Shahenshah Hussain of the Shia Ulema Council, revealed that a small group would go forward to the consulate premises and present a memorandum.

Hussain, in his address, appreciated the statement by Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor who had assured the nation that Pakistan's land will not be used for action against any neighbouring country.

A view of the protesters marching towards Tower in Karachi on Sunday. — Photo by Imtiaz Ali

Addressing a joint press conference on Saturday, parties of the Millat-e-Jafria Pakistan had announced an anti-American rally on Sunday to protest the killing of Iran's Major General Qasem Soleimani and Hashed al-Shaabi deputy chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a US drone attack. They condemned America's "terrorist attacks" in Iraq.

Islamabad protest

A significant rally has also been organised in Islamabad by the MWM and ISO to protest the US strike which lead to the killing of Soleimani.

It began at the Islamabad Press Club and will proceed to D-Chowk.

Women and children are also taking part in big numbers in the rally which is being led by Allama Syed Ali Rizvi. Among promiment figures participating is the Deputy Mayor of the city, Zeeshan Naqvi.

Protesters chanted "Death to America" and "America is a terrorist".

"An attack on Gen Qasem Soleimani is an attack on the Islamic world," said one participant.

Some equated the move to "international terrorism". They said that America "wishes to divide the Muslim Ummah and make the world their slaves".

The protesters called for unity among all Muslims as they marched.

Security alert

On Friday, the US Embassy in Islamabad had issued a countrywide security alert.

According to the alert, the embassy said: "Given possible reactions to recent events in Iraq, the US Embassy has restricted travel by US government employees. US government personnel in Pakistan are required to postpone non-essential official movements and most personal movements. US citizens in Pakistan should monitor their surroundings for possible demonstrations and suspicious activity."

They said actions to take include avoiding crowds, keeping a low profile, being aware of surroundings, reviewing personal security plans and exercising caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests.

The additional secretary of the Sindh Home Department on Saturday also wrote a letter for the enhancement of the security of American and Iranian establishments/installations addressed to the Sindh inspector general of police, Pakistan Rangers Sindh Headquarters and all commissioners in Sindh.

"I am directed to refer to the Ministry of Interior letter [...] on the subject noted above and to request for enhanced security arrangements for the Iranian and US Nationals and establishments in the current security scenario in order to avoid any untoward incident," the letter read.

Alternative routes

Ahead of the rally in Karachi, according to a press release issued by the spokesperson of the Karachi Traffic Police, MT Khan Road, Mai Kolachi Road, Aiwan-e-Saddar Road and Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road (from Khajoor Chowk to Dr Ziauddin Ahmed traffic signal) will be completely closed for traffic.

The police shared alternative traffic routes:

Those who want to go from Jinnah Bridge to MT Khan Road should use Tower- II Chundrigar Road

Those who want to go from Mai Kolachi to MT Khan Road should travel from Boat Basin via KPT Underpass, Teen Talwar route

Those who want to go from Shaheen Complex via Clifton, Lily Bridge, PIDC should use right side of the Ziauddin traffic signal — Hoshing Chowk, Abdullah Haroon Road, Fawara Chowk, MR Kiani Road

Those who want to go from Aiwan-e-Saddar towards Shaheen Complex from Metropole, Fawara Chowk should travel on left side of Fawara Chowk — MR Kiani Road to Shaheen Complex

Those who want to go from Shahrah-e-Faisal, Metropole towards PIDC should travel on right side of Fawara Chowk via MR Kiani Road or left side of Abdullah Haroon Road, Hoshing Chowk

Those who want to go from II Chundrigar to PIDC or Aiwan-e-Saddar should use Fawara Chowk, Avari traffic signal

Pakistan expresses concern over escalating tensions

Maj Gen Soleimani was killed on Friday morning in a US strike on Baghdad's international airport, in a dramatic escalation of tensions between the two countries.

Following this, the Foreign Office via a statement had expressed "deep concern" over the tensions, urging all sides to exercise restraint.

"Pakistan has viewed with deep concern the recent developments in the Middle East, which seriously threaten peace and stability in the region," said the FO in a statement.

"Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity are the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, which should be adhered to," the statement said, adding that it is "important to avoid unilateral actions and use of force".

The statement had urged all parties involved to "exercise maximum restraint, engage constructively to de-escalate the situation, and resolve issues through diplomatic means, in accordance with UN Charter and international law".

Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa in a call with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had emphasised the "need for maximum restraint and constructive engagement" following the killing of Soleimani.