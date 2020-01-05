DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 05, 2020

First Pakistani climber summits Mont Blanc

Jamil NagriUpdated January 05, 2020

Email

PAKISTANI mountaineer Mohammad Ali Sadpara and French climber Marc Batard on top of Mont Blanc in the Alps.—Dawn
PAKISTANI mountaineer Mohammad Ali Sadpara and French climber Marc Batard on top of Mont Blanc in the Alps.—Dawn

GILGIT: Renowned Pakis­­­tani mountaineer from Skardu Mohammad Ali Sadpara, along with French climber Marc Batard, scaled Mont Blanc, the highest peak in the Alps and deadliest in the world, on Friday.

With this, the 44-year-old Sadpara has become the first Pakistani climber to scale the peak, which rises 4,808 metres above sea level. The expedition scaled the peak from the France side.

Through satellite communication, Mr Sadpara told Dawn that he had been visiting Europe for the last four years to climb peaks and to work on training children in climbing.

Mr Sadpara has previously climbed all five 8,000-metre-high peaks in Pakistan, including K2 (8,611m), Gasherbrum-I (8,080m), Gasherbrum-II (8,034m), Nanga Parbat (8,126m) and Broad Peak (8,051m). He is the first Pakistani to have climbed Nanga Parbat in winter.

He has also climbed 8,516-metre Lhotse peak, located on the border between Tibet region of China and Nepal, and 8,485-metre Makalu peak and, 8,156-metre Manaslu in Nepal, without bottled oxygen last year.

Foreign winter expeditions in Pakistan

Foreign winter expedition teams continue their efforts to climb Broad, (8,051 metres), Gasherbrum-I, Gasherbrum-II and K2 in Karakoram Range of Pakistan.

Italian high-altitude climbers Simone Moro and Lunger are aiming to climb Gasherbrum-I and then Gasherbrum-II. They are currently at the base camp of the peak and waiting for suitable weather.

The Broad Peak winter expedition — comprising famous Russian mountaineer Denis Urubko, Don Bowie from Canada, and former Miss Finland Lotta Hintsa — is at the base camp of the peak.

In his latest update, Mr Bowie through a social media post said that Mr Urubko and Ms Hintsa had returned from establishing the route to the bottom of the west face of Broad Peak.

Meanwhile, two climbers of an eight-member international team arrived in Pakistan on Saturday to start climbing K2, second highest peak in the world and one of deadliest peaks in winter.

The K2 winter expedition will trek the Baltoro glacier on Jan 10 or 12, depending on the weather.

The team will set up camps 1, 2 and 3 before Feb 20 and then line up for the mountain. Once that is complete, they will begin to monitor the weather conditions to determine the best time to summit K2, aiming for mid March.

Published in Dawn, January 5th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Rules and discretion

Rules and discretion

We have to minimise discretion in Pakistan at least for this phase of our existence.

Editorial

Updated January 05, 2020

World policeman

The operative American policy seems to be ‘shoot first and ask questions later’.
January 05, 2020

Patch-up in Sindh?

THE phase may be short-lived, but it appears that the PTI-led federal government is starting to shed its cloak of...
January 05, 2020

Soil erosion

ACCORDING to the UN, approximately 820m people suffer from hunger. As the world comes to terms with the effects of...
Updated January 04, 2020

Soleimani’s killing

At this point, Iran needs to show a mature and measured response.
January 04, 2020

Etisalat’s offer

THE offer made by Etisalat, the UAE-based cellular mobile operator that acquired 26pc shareholding in PTCL back in...
Updated January 04, 2020

Missing persons’ advocate

IT can only be described as the cruellest of ironies that a man who devoted many years of his life fighting for...