In pictures: Iraqis, Palestinians join Iran in honouring Soleimani, others killed in US air strike

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and militia commander Hadi al-Amiri attend funeral procession in Baghdad.

Tens of thousands of people from across Iraq and Palestine joined Iran on Saturday in honouring the death of Iran's military commander Qassem Soleimani, Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and others who were killed a day earlier in a US drone strike.

Soleimani, a 62-year-old general, was Iran's most prominent military commander and the architect of its spreading influence in the Middle East. Muhandis was the deputy commander of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) umbrella body of paramilitary groups.

An elaborate funeral procession, organised by the PMF, was held in Baghdad.

The procession began in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, moving towards the Shia holy city of Kerbala and ending in the Shia holy city of Najaf where Muhandis and the other Iraqis killed will be buried.

Soleimani's body will be transferred to the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan that borders Iraq, then on Sunday to the Shia holy city of Mashhad in the northeast and from there to the capital Tehran and on to his hometown Kerman in the southeast for burial on Tuesday, Iranian state media reported.

Marchers waved Iraqi and militia flags in a sombre atmosphere, with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and Iraqi militia commander Hadi al-Amiri, a close Iran ally and the top candidate to succeed Muhandis, attending the procession.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip also mourned the death of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander.

Leaders of the Hamas group, which rules Gaza, and of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad faction, both backed by Iran, joined mourners at a tent erected in Soleimani's honour in the heart of Gaza City.

Flags of the United States and Israel were laid on the ground for visitors to tread on as they entered, passing murals of Soleimani. The flags were later set on fire.

“We are loyal to those who stood with the resistance and with Palestine and we hold the US administration and the Zionist occupation fully responsible for the consequences of this deplorable crime,” said Ismail Radwan, a Hamas official.

A handout picture released by Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force shows a scene from the funeral procession for slain Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis (portrait) just outside Baghdad's high-security Green Zone on January 4. — AFP

Mourners wave a flag bearing the portraits of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the late Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani and Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, during a funeral procession, for Soleimani and nine others, in Kadhimiya, Baghdad, on January 4. — AFP

Palestinians in Gaza City burn a US and an Israeli flag during a mourning ceremony organised in honour of slain Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani (portrait on banner) and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, both killed in a US air strike a day earlier, on January 4. — AFP

A billboard bearing a portrait of slain Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani (L) and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis hangs on a main road in the Iranian capital Tehran on January 4. — AFP

Cars drive past a mural painted on the wall of a building showing an anti US slogan in the capital Tehran on January 4. — AFP

A pedestrian walks past banners showing a portrait of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstrike early Friday in Iraq, in Tehran, Iran, January 4. — AP

A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency on January 4, shows President Hassan Rouhani offering his condolences to the son of killed Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, in the capital Tehran. — AFP

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visits the family of the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed by an air strike in Baghdad, at his home in Tehran, Iran, January 4. — Reuters