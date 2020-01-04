DAWN.COM

Effective police performance can change the country's fate, says PM Imran

Dawn.comJanuary 04, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses an event at the Mianwali City police station on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said it was time for police in Punjab to move beyond the thana-kutchery culure prevalent in the country for decades and develop as a force on modern lines.

Addressing a ceremony after inaugurating the Model Police Station in his hometown of Mianwali, the premier said it was important that the citizens get a "sense of confidence" when they approach a police station for the resolution of their problems.

"When police performs effectively it can change the fate of the country," he said.

Prime Minister Imran said the biggest issue he used to encounter while visiting his constituency of Mianwali as an MNA was that of police stations. He said politicians used to maintain control over thana-kutchery by installing their own persons for their personal benefits.

He said the setting up of model police stations was only "the beginning" and the initiative reflects the "new mindset" in naya Pakistan.

The prime minister said he wanted to see the Punjab police evolve by eliminating political pressures and through meritocracy, following in the footsteps of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

He informed the Punjab inspector general of police that the government will support them in all areas and make funds available for the force.

Earlier, on his arrival at the Mianwali police station, Prime Minister Imran received a guard of honour presented by Punjab police personnel, Radio Pakistan reported. He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

On the occasion, the Punjab police chief briefed the prime minister about the working of model police stations. Under the government initiative, 29 model police stations have been set up throughout the province where CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the police's performance.

Prime Minister Imran today also inaugurated the Huawei ICT Lab at the NAMAL Institute in Mianwali, Radio Pakistan reported.

