Today's Paper | January 04, 2020

Sanaullah demands video evidence against him be presented in court

Dawn.com | Rana BilalJanuary 04, 2020

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah talking to media personnel outside an anti-narcotics court in Lahore on Saturday. – <em>DawnNewsTV</em>
PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah on Saturday demanded that the government submit to the court "video evidence" concerning his involvement in the narcotics business.

Talking to reporters outside an anti-narcotics court in Lahore after a hearing of the case, the former Punjab minister said, "Today, my lawyers adopted the viewpoint that they will not accept the indictment until [the government] presents the video on the basis of which Shehryar Afridi and the ANF [Anti-Narcotics Force] director general had claimed that Rana Sanaullah himself was handing over the stash of heroin."

Sanaullah said the government was bound to present the video before the court "if any such footage exists".

"They [prosecution] adopted the viewpoint in court that they have no video. But to confuse and mislead the masses, they claimed they have the video or footage."

"So we have asked the court to provide a copy of the said video to us. The video [of arrest] is not the one they are talking about. The [real] video [of arrest] will unveil their designs," he said, adding that now the government was concealing the video but his counsel will force the prosecution to submit it in court.

Sanaullah insisted that the case could not proceed without submission of the video in court.

The PML-N leader said PTI leaders were claiming that the video had been discussed in a cabinet meeting and was even shown to Prime Minister Imran Khan. "Now they will have to show the video," he said.

"I along with my friends and lawyers came here to appear before the court but I am unable to understand why the government needs to harass us like this. Roads had been blocked since 8 in the morning and at least 500 policemen in plain clothes had been deployed around the court."

Earlier, authorities had denied media personnel entry into the courtroom.

The court, on Sanaullah's plea, issued notices to the prosecution and adjourned the hearing till January 18.

