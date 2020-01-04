DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 04, 2020

India will face isolation, warns former foreign secretary

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated January 04, 2020

Email

“Cumulative effect of a series of actions, including what happened in Kashmir. We seem to know we are isolated," says Menon. — Reuters/File
“Cumulative effect of a series of actions, including what happened in Kashmir. We seem to know we are isolated," says Menon. — Reuters/File

NEW DELHI: Former Indian foreign secretary and former envoy to Pakistan Shivshankar Menon on Friday said the country faces international isolation over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to segregate people and assign citizenship t them on the basis of religion.

His comments came as Home Minister Amit Shah said at a public meeting in Rajasthan that his government would not budge an inch on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“Cumulative effect of a series of actions, including what happened in Kashmir. We seem to know we are isolated. External Affairs Minister ducked a meeting with US legislators,” said Mr Menon while addressing a public hearing in New Delhi organised by the Constitutional Conduct Group and Karwan-e-Mohabbat.

Dwelling on the international consequences of the two-pronged challenges of the CAA and the National Register for Citizens, Mr Menon expressed concern about the future of the idea of India.“Global public opinion on India has shifted if you see the international press. It’s a self-inflicted goal,”

The Hindu quoted him as saying as protests against the twin measures continued to swamp the country. He noted with concern that even India’s friends were speaking in a dismissive manner about the internal developments in the country.

“Bangladesh Foreign Minister said ‘let them fight among themselves’. If this is how our friends feel, what must our adversaries feel,” said Mr Menon, noting that even the Kashmir issue that was dormant at the United Nations since 1971 had been revived.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2020

Pak India Ties , Kashmir Unrest
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Jan 04, 2020 09:06am
Thank you Lord for beautiful Pakistan.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 04, 2020

Soleimani’s killing

At this point, Iran needs to show a mature and measured response.
January 04, 2020

Etisalat’s offer

THE offer made by Etisalat, the UAE-based cellular mobile operator that acquired 26pc shareholding in PTCL back in...
January 04, 2020

Missing persons’ advocate

IT can only be described as the cruellest of ironies that a man who devoted many years of his life fighting for...
January 03, 2020

Rana Sanaullah’s demand

GIVEN the facts so far apparent, Rana Sanaullah’s demand that a judicial probe be conducted into the drug ...
January 03, 2020

Revenue jitters

THE visit that Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Hafeez Shaikh recently paid to the offices of the Federal...
Updated January 03, 2020

More threats

Conflict suits no one, least of all two countries armed with nuclear weapons.